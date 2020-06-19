All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

5503 Old Ranch Road

5503 Old Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Old Ranch Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b590f7007f ---- This 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,405 sqft condo in the popular community of The Casitas @ Spring Creek is a must-see! Conveniently located just minutes from the 76 freeway, shopping, dining, and Camp Pendleton in a well-maintained neighborhood that offers a pool, spa, and playground. When current tenants move-out, this house will be getting a fresh coat of paint and new flooring on the stairs, upstairs hallway, and 3 bedrooms. This 2-story, end unit has a custom-kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops, and sleek stainless steel and black appliances. The kitchen is open to a separate dining area and living room, with gleaming laminate floors. 1/2 bath and washer/dryer are also located on the first floor. Upstairs, you\'ll find 3 newly-carpeted bedrooms and 2 full, modern bathrooms. Additional features include central AC/heat, attached 2-car garage with built-in storage, and private patio. Please contact us today to schedule a showing. This property won\'t lost long in Oceanside\'s competitive rental market! Available 8/10. $2,425/mo rent. $2,625 deposit. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Sorry - no pets or smoking. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance policy. 2 Car Garage With Storage 2 Story Beautiful Kitchen Cabinets Ceiling Fans Throughout Central A/C & Heat Community Pool / Spa / Playground Granite Counters In Kitchen Great Location Stainless Steel Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Old Ranch Road have any available units?
5503 Old Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 Old Ranch Road have?
Some of 5503 Old Ranch Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Old Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Old Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Old Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 5503 Old Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5503 Old Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Old Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 5503 Old Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5503 Old Ranch Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Old Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 5503 Old Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 5503 Old Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 5503 Old Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Old Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 Old Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.

