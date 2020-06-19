5503 Old Ranch Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b590f7007f ---- This 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 1,405 sqft condo in the popular community of The Casitas @ Spring Creek is a must-see! Conveniently located just minutes from the 76 freeway, shopping, dining, and Camp Pendleton in a well-maintained neighborhood that offers a pool, spa, and playground. When current tenants move-out, this house will be getting a fresh coat of paint and new flooring on the stairs, upstairs hallway, and 3 bedrooms. This 2-story, end unit has a custom-kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite counter tops, and sleek stainless steel and black appliances. The kitchen is open to a separate dining area and living room, with gleaming laminate floors. 1/2 bath and washer/dryer are also located on the first floor. Upstairs, you\'ll find 3 newly-carpeted bedrooms and 2 full, modern bathrooms. Additional features include central AC/heat, attached 2-car garage with built-in storage, and private patio. Please contact us today to schedule a showing. This property won\'t lost long in Oceanside\'s competitive rental market! Available 8/10. $2,425/mo rent. $2,625 deposit. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water. Sorry - no pets or smoking. Tenant required to have renter\'s insurance policy. 2 Car Garage With Storage 2 Story Beautiful Kitchen Cabinets Ceiling Fans Throughout Central A/C & Heat Community Pool / Spa / Playground Granite Counters In Kitchen Great Location Stainless Steel Refrigerator