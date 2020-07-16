54 Melrose Drive

Amenities
Located in the gated community of Melrose at Pacific Hills, this 3 Bedroom + Loft and 2.5 Bath detached home is situated in a quiet interior location. This home features vaulted ceilings in the formal living and dining room as well as a spacious family room that has a cozy fireplace and ceiling fan which opens to the breakfast nook and kitchen. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter-tops and new appliances. Stepping down from the breakfast nook, a French door leads you to a cozy backyard with fruit trees. Located upstairs are the 3 bedrooms, loft, and an indoor laundry area. The master suite comes with a walk-in closet and the master bathroom has dual-sinks and a soak-in tub/shower. You will have direct access to a 2-car garage and easy access to the 5 freeway/toll roads, entertainment, hiking trails, and award-winning schools. Association includes a pool and spa as well as a membership to Lake Mission Viejo for fishing, boating, swimming and picnicking that you can enjoy year round.