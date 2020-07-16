All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

54 Melrose Drive

54 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

54 Melrose Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the gated community of Melrose at Pacific Hills, this 3 Bedroom + Loft and 2.5 Bath detached home is situated in a quiet interior location. This home features vaulted ceilings in the formal living and dining room as well as a spacious family room that has a cozy fireplace and ceiling fan which opens to the breakfast nook and kitchen. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter-tops and new appliances. Stepping down from the breakfast nook, a French door leads you to a cozy backyard with fruit trees. Located upstairs are the 3 bedrooms, loft, and an indoor laundry area. The master suite comes with a walk-in closet and the master bathroom has dual-sinks and a soak-in tub/shower. You will have direct access to a 2-car garage and easy access to the 5 freeway/toll roads, entertainment, hiking trails, and award-winning schools. Association includes a pool and spa as well as a membership to Lake Mission Viejo for fishing, boating, swimming and picnicking that you can enjoy year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Melrose Drive have any available units?
54 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 54 Melrose Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
54 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 54 Melrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 54 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 54 Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 54 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Melrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 54 Melrose Drive has a pool.
Does 54 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 54 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
