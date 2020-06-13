All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 17 2020 at 10:00 AM

5385 Blackberry Way

5385 Blackberry Way · No Longer Available
Location

5385 Blackberry Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
This beautiful private home is coming soon! This rental includes: 2-car attached garage, oversized fenced in backyard w. outdoor bbq/kitchen, fireplace & community pool/ spa! Not to mention the upgraded kitchen and great location. Email us today to schedule a tour.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

TrueBluePM.com
Gorgeous 3 bed / 2.5 bath home on private fenced-in lot is updated, well-maintained & coming soon!
Enjoy brand new paint, new carpet, new kitchen w. beautiful granite counters; Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, family room w. fireplace & oversized fenced in lot with backyard patio & outdoor bbq/kitchen (perfect for entertaining)!
Great neighborhood near guajome park! Family-friendly; Central location + Community Pool/spa! Don't miss out on this amazing home ..now FOR RENT in the Lake View Estates, Oceanside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5385 Blackberry Way have any available units?
5385 Blackberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5385 Blackberry Way have?
Some of 5385 Blackberry Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5385 Blackberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
5385 Blackberry Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5385 Blackberry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5385 Blackberry Way is pet friendly.
Does 5385 Blackberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 5385 Blackberry Way does offer parking.
Does 5385 Blackberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5385 Blackberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5385 Blackberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 5385 Blackberry Way has a pool.
Does 5385 Blackberry Way have accessible units?
No, 5385 Blackberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5385 Blackberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5385 Blackberry Way has units with dishwashers.
