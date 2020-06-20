All apartments in Oceanside
5369 Gooseberry Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5369 Gooseberry Way

5369 Gooseberry Way · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5369 Gooseberry Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3400 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Exceptional home in the Lake View Estates Community, also known as "The Berries". 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs with a half bath downstairs. This home has been pet and smoke free. Large, updated, open kitchen with spacious island and breakfast nook. Dining area includes updated gas fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Recessed lighting and pulldown honeycomb blinds throughout the home. Spacious backyard includes a large patio, grass area, newly installed zen garden, and includes an orange, lemon and small grapefruit tree. Stone pavers have been newly installed in the side yard. Two-car, attached garage comes with built in storage and washer/dryer hookups including a utility sink. Community Pool and numerous playground areas. Access to Mission Vista High School (10/10 on GreatSchools), Vista Innovation and Design Academy & Roosevelt Middle School, and Mission Meadows Elementary. You will enjoy the house's proximity to many close shopping options (Sprouts, Vons, Target, Walmart etc) & hardware stores (Home Depot, Lowes). Commutes are less than 10 minutes to MCB Camp Pendleton's San Luis Rey Gate, and less than 20 min to the air station. Minutes from Guajome Regional Park, hiking/biking trails and close to both I-5 and I-15. 40 minutes to MCAS Miramar. Tenant pays for all utilities & cable/internet. Owner pays for HOA, landscaping and pest control. Tentatively available end JUL early AUG (Depending on COVID).

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5369-gooseberry-way-oceanside-ca-92057-usa/51afa516-7dbc-487f-9f5c-5e11b3037792

(RLNE5849808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5369 Gooseberry Way have any available units?
5369 Gooseberry Way has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5369 Gooseberry Way have?
Some of 5369 Gooseberry Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5369 Gooseberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
5369 Gooseberry Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5369 Gooseberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 5369 Gooseberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5369 Gooseberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 5369 Gooseberry Way does offer parking.
Does 5369 Gooseberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5369 Gooseberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5369 Gooseberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 5369 Gooseberry Way has a pool.
Does 5369 Gooseberry Way have accessible units?
No, 5369 Gooseberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5369 Gooseberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5369 Gooseberry Way has units with dishwashers.
