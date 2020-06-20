Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Exceptional home in the Lake View Estates Community, also known as "The Berries". 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs with a half bath downstairs. This home has been pet and smoke free. Large, updated, open kitchen with spacious island and breakfast nook. Dining area includes updated gas fireplace. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Recessed lighting and pulldown honeycomb blinds throughout the home. Spacious backyard includes a large patio, grass area, newly installed zen garden, and includes an orange, lemon and small grapefruit tree. Stone pavers have been newly installed in the side yard. Two-car, attached garage comes with built in storage and washer/dryer hookups including a utility sink. Community Pool and numerous playground areas. Access to Mission Vista High School (10/10 on GreatSchools), Vista Innovation and Design Academy & Roosevelt Middle School, and Mission Meadows Elementary. You will enjoy the house's proximity to many close shopping options (Sprouts, Vons, Target, Walmart etc) & hardware stores (Home Depot, Lowes). Commutes are less than 10 minutes to MCB Camp Pendleton's San Luis Rey Gate, and less than 20 min to the air station. Minutes from Guajome Regional Park, hiking/biking trails and close to both I-5 and I-15. 40 minutes to MCAS Miramar. Tenant pays for all utilities & cable/internet. Owner pays for HOA, landscaping and pest control. Tentatively available end JUL early AUG (Depending on COVID).



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5369-gooseberry-way-oceanside-ca-92057-usa/51afa516-7dbc-487f-9f5c-5e11b3037792



(RLNE5849808)