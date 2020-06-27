5202 Cobalt Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

Lovely Home in Sycamore Springs - Make this very spacious and lovely home yours today! Your large formal living room has beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring, custom paint and adjacent dining room.



The kitchen great room is grace with easy care tile flooring, luxury vinyl plank for the great room and a fireplace for those cooler Oceanside evenings.



Your kitchen features lovely tile countertops, custom cabinetry, a separate pantry and stainless steel appliances. This space is great for entertaining with its counter bar top, just set up your stools and have some fun.



Step out to your very private back yard and patio. You will love dining al fresco here with the lush green lawn and flowering shrubs.



The master bedroom suite is spacious with a full wall of closets. The adjoining large master bathroom features a large soak tub, separate shower, dual bath vanity sinks and a separate water closet for privacy.

Guest bedrooms have plush carpeting and a full guest bathroom to share.



This community has an Olympic size pool, separate out door jacuzzi spa and playground with picnic tables and green space for your enjoyment.



*no pets*



***Renter's Insurance Required***



(RLNE5116047)