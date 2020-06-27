All apartments in Oceanside
Location

5202 Cobalt Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Lovely Home in Sycamore Springs - Make this very spacious and lovely home yours today! Your large formal living room has beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring, custom paint and adjacent dining room.

The kitchen great room is grace with easy care tile flooring, luxury vinyl plank for the great room and a fireplace for those cooler Oceanside evenings.

Your kitchen features lovely tile countertops, custom cabinetry, a separate pantry and stainless steel appliances. This space is great for entertaining with its counter bar top, just set up your stools and have some fun.

Step out to your very private back yard and patio. You will love dining al fresco here with the lush green lawn and flowering shrubs.

The master bedroom suite is spacious with a full wall of closets. The adjoining large master bathroom features a large soak tub, separate shower, dual bath vanity sinks and a separate water closet for privacy.
Guest bedrooms have plush carpeting and a full guest bathroom to share.

This community has an Olympic size pool, separate out door jacuzzi spa and playground with picnic tables and green space for your enjoyment.

*no pets*

***Renter's Insurance Required***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Cobalt Way have any available units?
5202 Cobalt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Cobalt Way have?
Some of 5202 Cobalt Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Cobalt Way currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Cobalt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Cobalt Way pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Cobalt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5202 Cobalt Way offer parking?
No, 5202 Cobalt Way does not offer parking.
Does 5202 Cobalt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Cobalt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Cobalt Way have a pool?
Yes, 5202 Cobalt Way has a pool.
Does 5202 Cobalt Way have accessible units?
No, 5202 Cobalt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Cobalt Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Cobalt Way has units with dishwashers.
