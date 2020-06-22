5183 Frazee Rd

Amenities
Ultra clean tastefully upgraded, spacious single family home located in cul-de-sac. 4 bedroom 3 bath, custom wood floors, crown molding, custom color paint. 3 car garage.
Big back yard with spacious custom covered patio with gas BBQ hook-ups.
Supper close to Camp Pendleton, Marine Base. 1 block to Roosevelt Middle School.
Custom wood flooring and crown molding,
Spacious kitchen, Granite counters, Custom cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Living Room with fire place
Big Den
One bedroom down stairs with full bath
Large master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, balcony, fire place, custom master bath with big closets
2 upper bedrooms with jack-n-jill bath.
Big laundry room.
3 car garage
upgraded ceiling fans
This is a residential neighborhood.
Call Dino at 619-630-5134
Unless authorized by law with a verifiable pet Rx. a very small pet may be negotiable, no larger than size of a Chihuahua.
Requirements:
Credit Score 700+ (no exceptions)
Income 2.5x rent
Active Duty Military call for qualifications.