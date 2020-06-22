All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 5183 Frazee Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
5183 Frazee Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5183 Frazee Rd

5183 Frazee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5183 Frazee Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ultra clean tastefully upgraded, spacious single family home located in cul-de-sac. 4 bedroom 3 bath, custom wood floors, crown molding, custom color paint. 3 car garage.
Big back yard with spacious custom covered patio with gas BBQ hook-ups.
Supper close to Camp Pendleton, Marine Base. 1 block to Roosevelt Middle School.

Custom wood flooring and crown molding,
Spacious kitchen, Granite counters, Custom cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Living Room with fire place
Big Den
One bedroom down stairs with full bath
Large master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, balcony, fire place, custom master bath with big closets
2 upper bedrooms with jack-n-jill bath.
Big laundry room.
3 car garage
upgraded ceiling fans
This is a residential neighborhood.

Call Dino at 619-630-5134

Unless authorized by law with a verifiable pet Rx. a very small pet may be negotiable, no larger than size of a Chihuahua.

Requirements:
Credit Score 700+ (no exceptions)
Income 2.5x rent
Active Duty Military call for qualifications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5183 Frazee Rd have any available units?
5183 Frazee Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5183 Frazee Rd have?
Some of 5183 Frazee Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5183 Frazee Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5183 Frazee Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5183 Frazee Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5183 Frazee Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5183 Frazee Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5183 Frazee Rd offers parking.
Does 5183 Frazee Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5183 Frazee Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5183 Frazee Rd have a pool?
No, 5183 Frazee Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5183 Frazee Rd have accessible units?
No, 5183 Frazee Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5183 Frazee Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5183 Frazee Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego