5183 Frazee Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ultra clean tastefully upgraded, spacious single family home located in cul-de-sac. 4 bedroom 3 bath, custom wood floors, crown molding, custom color paint. 3 car garage.

Big back yard with spacious custom covered patio with gas BBQ hook-ups.

Supper close to Camp Pendleton, Marine Base. 1 block to Roosevelt Middle School.



Custom wood flooring and crown molding,

Spacious kitchen, Granite counters, Custom cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances

Large Living Room with fire place

Big Den

One bedroom down stairs with full bath

Large master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, balcony, fire place, custom master bath with big closets

2 upper bedrooms with jack-n-jill bath.

Big laundry room.

3 car garage

upgraded ceiling fans

This is a residential neighborhood.



Call Dino at 619-630-5134



Unless authorized by law with a verifiable pet Rx. a very small pet may be negotiable, no larger than size of a Chihuahua.



Requirements:

Credit Score 700+ (no exceptions)

Income 2.5x rent

Active Duty Military call for qualifications.