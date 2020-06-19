5101 Mendip St

Amenities
Single-Story Home in the Community of Arrowood in Oceanside - Single-Story Home in the Community of Arrowood in Oceanside. Wood and Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Living/Dining Rooms,Family Room, Halls and Bathrooms. Nice Kitchen with Breakfast Bar that opens to Family Room with a Fireplace. Huge Landscaped Backyard. Gardener included. Sorry...NO PETS. Central AC and Forced heat. Close to Camp Pendelton. Walk to Parks and Ball-fields.
Utilities Included: NONE
Appliances Included: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
Amenities: Fireplace, Patio, Laundry Hook Ups, Cable-ready, Disposal, Fenced, Air Conditioning, Laundry Room
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
(RLNE5127018)