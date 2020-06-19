All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

5101 Mendip St

5101 Mendip Street · No Longer Available
Oceanside
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5101 Mendip Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Single-Story Home in the Community of Arrowood in Oceanside - Single-Story Home in the Community of Arrowood in Oceanside. Wood and Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Living/Dining Rooms,Family Room, Halls and Bathrooms. Nice Kitchen with Breakfast Bar that opens to Family Room with a Fireplace. Huge Landscaped Backyard. Gardener included. Sorry...NO PETS. Central AC and Forced heat. Close to Camp Pendelton. Walk to Parks and Ball-fields.

Utilities Included: NONE

Appliances Included: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

Amenities: Fireplace, Patio, Laundry Hook Ups, Cable-ready, Disposal, Fenced, Air Conditioning, Laundry Room

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5127018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Mendip St have any available units?
5101 Mendip St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Mendip St have?
Some of 5101 Mendip St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Mendip St currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Mendip St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Mendip St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 Mendip St is pet friendly.
Does 5101 Mendip St offer parking?
No, 5101 Mendip St does not offer parking.
Does 5101 Mendip St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 Mendip St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Mendip St have a pool?
No, 5101 Mendip St does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Mendip St have accessible units?
No, 5101 Mendip St does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Mendip St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Mendip St has units with dishwashers.
