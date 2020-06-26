All apartments in Oceanside
4621 Magens Bay

4621 Magens Bay · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Magens Bay, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms home with all the appliances included. It has a huge master bedroom,upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with granite counter tops also the fire place. Large fenced back yard with a covered patio, and a 3 car garage. the first floor has laminate and hard wood flooring and the 2nd floor has carpet thru-out. the home is in a corner lot in a very quiet neighborhood close to schools and 2 miles from Camp Pendleton from the back gate. House has solar panels and a ADT system owner will pay the gardener. Available know

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Magens Bay have any available units?
4621 Magens Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 Magens Bay have?
Some of 4621 Magens Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Magens Bay currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Magens Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Magens Bay pet-friendly?
No, 4621 Magens Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4621 Magens Bay offer parking?
Yes, 4621 Magens Bay offers parking.
Does 4621 Magens Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Magens Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Magens Bay have a pool?
No, 4621 Magens Bay does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Magens Bay have accessible units?
No, 4621 Magens Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Magens Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Magens Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
