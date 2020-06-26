4621 Magens Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms home with all the appliances included. It has a huge master bedroom,upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with granite counter tops also the fire place. Large fenced back yard with a covered patio, and a 3 car garage. the first floor has laminate and hard wood flooring and the 2nd floor has carpet thru-out. the home is in a corner lot in a very quiet neighborhood close to schools and 2 miles from Camp Pendleton from the back gate. House has solar panels and a ADT system owner will pay the gardener. Available know