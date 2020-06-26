4565 Westridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments garage

2BR 1BA Duplex Home in 55+ Community of Peacock Hills. Updated Kitchen. Sun Room. - Recently remodeled corner lot home in Peacock Hills 55+ community. Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an enclosed sun room off living room. Updated kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, plus bonus room off kitchen. Laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting, dual pane windows, A/C in living room and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Large backyard and attached 1-car garage. Washer and dryer included. Small pet considered. Pet rent of $40 per month will apply, with the completion of petscreening.com. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.



Contact John Vogel, Cal DRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!



(RLNE5432101)