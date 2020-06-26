All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4565 Westridge Dr
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

4565 Westridge Dr

4565 Westridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4565 Westridge Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
2BR 1BA Duplex Home in 55+ Community of Peacock Hills. Updated Kitchen. Sun Room. - Recently remodeled corner lot home in Peacock Hills 55+ community. Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an enclosed sun room off living room. Updated kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, plus bonus room off kitchen. Laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting, dual pane windows, A/C in living room and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Large backyard and attached 1-car garage. Washer and dryer included. Small pet considered. Pet rent of $40 per month will apply, with the completion of petscreening.com. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

Contact John Vogel, Cal DRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!

(RLNE5432101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 Westridge Dr have any available units?
4565 Westridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4565 Westridge Dr have?
Some of 4565 Westridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4565 Westridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4565 Westridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 Westridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4565 Westridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4565 Westridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4565 Westridge Dr offers parking.
Does 4565 Westridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4565 Westridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 Westridge Dr have a pool?
No, 4565 Westridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4565 Westridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4565 Westridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 Westridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4565 Westridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

