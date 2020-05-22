All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101

435 South Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Location

435 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
QUARANTINE SPECIAL!!!! Beach living at its best - Price special for first 3 months $500 off **See comments- Beach, I-5, Camp Pendelton - This fabulous beach property is being offered for immediate move-in at a reduced price of $2995 for the first 3 months of a minimum 12 month lease. After the 3 months, rent will be $3495.

BEAUTIFUL 360 degree unobstructed view of Pacific ocean, pier and city from this spacious 2042 sq.ft. - 3 bedroom / 3.5 bath townhome. Located in the heart of coastal Oceanside, gated community.. Perfect for savoring the beach lifestyle, walk to everything coastal Oceanside has to offer. Close to the transit center as well. Home has chic architecture that highlight the multiple ocean views. 10 foot ceilings and large windows accentuate the open concept feeling.Gourmet kitchen boasts slab silestone counters, full back splash, walk in pantry, Lazy Susan & upgraded appliances plus a convienent balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. 4th floor is the 400 sq ft private rooftop deck with panoramic ocean/ city view, great for a BBQ! Dual master bedrooms with en suite baths.1st level features convenient 1 bedroom and full bath, dumb waiter. 2 car attached garage with direct access for all the beach toys, boards and bikes. Walk to sand, shops, cafes, wineries, breweries, train station, two famers markets weekly..Wonderful life style. Hop on the Coaster or Amtrak for easy access to downtown San Diego or LA. Easy beach access just steps from your door to Tyson Street Beach. Spectacular beach living in the heart of Oceanside.

For more information or to schedule a viewing call or text Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999 or email carolb@gfhousing.com

Carol Bocanegra
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4442152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 have any available units?
435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 have?
Some of 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 have a pool?
No, 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 does not have a pool.
Does 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 S Cleveland St. Unit 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

