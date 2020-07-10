4291 Dowitcher Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the desired 55+ Community of Oceana IV! - This beautiful home has equally beautiful views. Come enjoy the amenities and allure of all of Oceanside. Newer fixtures throughout, laminate floors, updated bathrooms and ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms. This efficient floor plan and large enclosed patio that gives this home a great indoor and outdoor comfort feel. Short walk to clubhouse and pool.



Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer



Additional Lease Information: Cable Wired, Air Conditioning, Disposal, Gas Heat, Patio, Single Car Garage, 1 Parking Space in front of garage.



Dogs Allowed: Yes 1, Small Only

Cats Allowed: No



Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash



(RLNE5840598)