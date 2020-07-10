All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

4291 Dowitcher Way

4291 Dowitcher Way · No Longer Available
Location

4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the desired 55+ Community of Oceana IV! - This beautiful home has equally beautiful views. Come enjoy the amenities and allure of all of Oceanside. Newer fixtures throughout, laminate floors, updated bathrooms and ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms. This efficient floor plan and large enclosed patio that gives this home a great indoor and outdoor comfort feel. Short walk to clubhouse and pool.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Oven/Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Additional Lease Information: Cable Wired, Air Conditioning, Disposal, Gas Heat, Patio, Single Car Garage, 1 Parking Space in front of garage.

Dogs Allowed: Yes 1, Small Only
Cats Allowed: No

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, Trash

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5840598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4291 Dowitcher Way have any available units?
4291 Dowitcher Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4291 Dowitcher Way have?
Some of 4291 Dowitcher Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4291 Dowitcher Way currently offering any rent specials?
4291 Dowitcher Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4291 Dowitcher Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4291 Dowitcher Way is pet friendly.
Does 4291 Dowitcher Way offer parking?
Yes, 4291 Dowitcher Way offers parking.
Does 4291 Dowitcher Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4291 Dowitcher Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4291 Dowitcher Way have a pool?
Yes, 4291 Dowitcher Way has a pool.
Does 4291 Dowitcher Way have accessible units?
No, 4291 Dowitcher Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4291 Dowitcher Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4291 Dowitcher Way has units with dishwashers.

