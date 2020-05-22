Amenities

422 Parkside Dr. Available 04/01/20 Close to All, Pool/Spa, Garage, Private Patio, No Pets - Available 3/3/18 - $2,195 a month, $2,195 deposit,

1 year lease preferred OAC.



422 Parkside Drive

Oceanside, CA 92058



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo near rear gate to Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base will be available as soon as April 4th, 2020.



Features:

- Large 3-bedroom floor plan

- Ceilings fans

- Vaulted ceilings

- Additional storage built in

- All Appliances Included; Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Frig

- Washer & Dryer IN the unit

- 1 Car garage plus additional parking space

- Private back yard/patio

- Sorry. No pets will be considered for this property.

- Community pool & jacuzzi

- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management



Located off of Mission Avenue near El Camino Real this unit driving distance to...



- The Oceanside Pier and beach

- The Metro-Link, Coaster, Amtrak and Sprinter Station

- Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base (Military Welcome)

- Hwy 76, Highway 78 and I-5



...and walking distance to...



- San Luis Rey River Bike Trail

- Fireside Park

- Public Transportation

- Major shopping centers and restaurants



Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;



- How many people would you like to have move in?

- Confirm you do not have any pets.

- When would you like to move in (date)?

- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?



Showings to pre-qualified applicants by appointment only.



Please DO NOT DISTURB occupants.



No Pets Allowed



