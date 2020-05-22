Amenities
422 Parkside Dr. Available 04/01/20 Close to All, Pool/Spa, Garage, Private Patio, No Pets - Available 3/3/18 - $2,195 a month, $2,195 deposit,
1 year lease preferred OAC.
422 Parkside Drive
Oceanside, CA 92058
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo near rear gate to Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base will be available as soon as April 4th, 2020.
Features:
- Large 3-bedroom floor plan
- Ceilings fans
- Vaulted ceilings
- Additional storage built in
- All Appliances Included; Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Frig
- Washer & Dryer IN the unit
- 1 Car garage plus additional parking space
- Private back yard/patio
- Sorry. No pets will be considered for this property.
- Community pool & jacuzzi
- Professionally managed by Oceanside Rental Management
Located off of Mission Avenue near El Camino Real this unit driving distance to...
- The Oceanside Pier and beach
- The Metro-Link, Coaster, Amtrak and Sprinter Station
- Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base (Military Welcome)
- Hwy 76, Highway 78 and I-5
...and walking distance to...
- San Luis Rey River Bike Trail
- Fireside Park
- Public Transportation
- Major shopping centers and restaurants
Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;
- How many people would you like to have move in?
- Confirm you do not have any pets.
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?
Showings to pre-qualified applicants by appointment only.
Please DO NOT DISTURB occupants.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3874734)