Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4118 Arcadia Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4118 Arcadia Way

4118 Arcadia Way · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Arcadia Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
- Beautiful single level home in guard-gated Ocean Hills Country Club. Freshly painted with new microwave, range and dishwasher. Laminate flooring throughout. Living room and dining area boast vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Nicely appointed front and back area with low-maintenance landscaping. This home boasts a 1-car garage with opener and covered carport. Community features endless activities like golf, swimming, tennis, putting, community center, library, and much more! Ocean Hills Country Club is reserved for those 55 years old and better!

(RLNE4587204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Arcadia Way have any available units?
4118 Arcadia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 Arcadia Way have?
Some of 4118 Arcadia Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Arcadia Way currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Arcadia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Arcadia Way pet-friendly?
No, 4118 Arcadia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4118 Arcadia Way offer parking?
Yes, 4118 Arcadia Way offers parking.
Does 4118 Arcadia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Arcadia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Arcadia Way have a pool?
No, 4118 Arcadia Way does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Arcadia Way have accessible units?
No, 4118 Arcadia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Arcadia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 Arcadia Way has units with dishwashers.
