4118 Arcadia Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage tennis court clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking garage tennis court

- Beautiful single level home in guard-gated Ocean Hills Country Club. Freshly painted with new microwave, range and dishwasher. Laminate flooring throughout. Living room and dining area boast vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Nicely appointed front and back area with low-maintenance landscaping. This home boasts a 1-car garage with opener and covered carport. Community features endless activities like golf, swimming, tennis, putting, community center, library, and much more! Ocean Hills Country Club is reserved for those 55 years old and better!



(RLNE4587204)