All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4113 Calle Arbol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4113 Calle Arbol
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

4113 Calle Arbol

4113 Calle Arbol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4113 Calle Arbol, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Brand-new 2 story condo for rent in the Palomar at Mission Lane community next to beautiful Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside. The 1535 sqft condo features an open kitchen with upgraded, energy efficient appliances and dining/living room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a spacious loft, large walk-in closet in the master BR, a laundry room with a large washer, dryer and storage space. The 2 car garage is attached and the outside area has a wrap around porch. Tenants can use the HOA community pool >>supp>>

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Calle Arbol have any available units?
4113 Calle Arbol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Calle Arbol have?
Some of 4113 Calle Arbol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Calle Arbol currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Calle Arbol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Calle Arbol pet-friendly?
No, 4113 Calle Arbol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4113 Calle Arbol offer parking?
Yes, 4113 Calle Arbol offers parking.
Does 4113 Calle Arbol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4113 Calle Arbol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Calle Arbol have a pool?
Yes, 4113 Calle Arbol has a pool.
Does 4113 Calle Arbol have accessible units?
No, 4113 Calle Arbol does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Calle Arbol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 Calle Arbol has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego