4113 Calle Arbol

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Brand-new 2 story condo for rent in the Palomar at Mission Lane community next to beautiful Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside. The 1535 sqft condo features an open kitchen with upgraded, energy efficient appliances and dining/living room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a spacious loft, large walk-in closet in the master BR, a laundry room with a large washer, dryer and storage space. The 2 car garage is attached and the outside area has a wrap around porch. Tenants can use the HOA community pool >>supp>>