3725 Bay Leaf Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Oceana East Single Story 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms available now. Newer dual pane windows, kitchen has plenty of storage tons of natural light. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, garage door opener provided. Neutral pant colors through out the house. Senior 55+ community with access to community pool and amenities, lots of green spaces to enjoy. Private Covered patio with slate tile floors. Parking restrictions do not allow vehicles to be parked overnight on the street. Tenant to apply at AAREpm.com.