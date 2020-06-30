All apartments in Oceanside
3725 Bay Leaf Way

3725 Bay Leaf Way · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Bay Leaf Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Oceana East Single Story 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms available now. Newer dual pane windows, kitchen has plenty of storage tons of natural light. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, garage door opener provided. Neutral pant colors through out the house. Senior 55+ community with access to community pool and amenities, lots of green spaces to enjoy. Private Covered patio with slate tile floors. Parking restrictions do not allow vehicles to be parked overnight on the street. Tenant to apply at AAREpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Bay Leaf Way have any available units?
3725 Bay Leaf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 Bay Leaf Way have?
Some of 3725 Bay Leaf Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Bay Leaf Way currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Bay Leaf Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Bay Leaf Way pet-friendly?
No, 3725 Bay Leaf Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3725 Bay Leaf Way offer parking?
Yes, 3725 Bay Leaf Way offers parking.
Does 3725 Bay Leaf Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3725 Bay Leaf Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Bay Leaf Way have a pool?
Yes, 3725 Bay Leaf Way has a pool.
Does 3725 Bay Leaf Way have accessible units?
No, 3725 Bay Leaf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Bay Leaf Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 Bay Leaf Way has units with dishwashers.

