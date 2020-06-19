All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

3516 Sundown Lane

3516 North Sundown Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3516 North Sundown Lane, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
pool table
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Single Level home in SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY! 3516 N. Sundown Ln. - Available NOW!

Single level home in well maintained SENIOR 55+ ONLY community. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a den. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room. Storage cabinets inside the two car attached garage. Home has a covered patio with plants. The community features a pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, shuffle board, pool table, and ping pong! Near shopping, freeway, and much more. Tenant to pay all utilities. Gardener provided for the front yard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer provided "as is". NO pets or smoking.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,750.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5620801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Sundown Lane have any available units?
3516 Sundown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Sundown Lane have?
Some of 3516 Sundown Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Sundown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Sundown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Sundown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Sundown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3516 Sundown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Sundown Lane offers parking.
Does 3516 Sundown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3516 Sundown Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Sundown Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3516 Sundown Lane has a pool.
Does 3516 Sundown Lane have accessible units?
No, 3516 Sundown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Sundown Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Sundown Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

