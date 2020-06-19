3516 Sundown Lane

Amenities

Single Level home in SENIOR 55+ COMMUNITY! 3516 N. Sundown Ln. - Available NOW!



Single level home in well maintained SENIOR 55+ ONLY community. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a den. Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the living room. Storage cabinets inside the two car attached garage. Home has a covered patio with plants. The community features a pool, spa, tennis courts, clubhouse, shuffle board, pool table, and ping pong! Near shopping, freeway, and much more. Tenant to pay all utilities. Gardener provided for the front yard. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer provided "as is". NO pets or smoking.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,750.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



No Pets Allowed



