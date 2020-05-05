All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

3506 Redwood St

3506 Redwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Redwood Street, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT- 3506 REDWOOD ST. - Single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in coastal Oceanside! Beautifully maintained and cared for. Home has large fenced back lot with updated landscaping that is bordered by a large open field with no rear neighbors. Convenient direct entry to the San Luis Rey River Trail for biking and hiking! This home features a remodeled kitchen with all steel appliances included, vaulted ceiling, and ceiling fans in living room, dining area, and all bedrooms.

Stone tile in entryway, kitchen, and bathrooms, carpet in all bedrooms, and wood flooring throughout dinning, living, and hallway areas. Large master bedroom with new carpet located off entry foyer and separated from the other bedrooms for privacy.

Built in laundry area with washer and dryer connections located within garage and a separate storage shed with concrete flooring in rear yard. Front and back yard sport a fully automated sprinkler system. Covered patio to enjoy outdoor coastal living and that famous Oceanside Breeze.

Solar panels and air conditioning/heating system both brand new - stay comfortable year-round and pay less on your electric bill! Solar panels are owned not leased, so the bulk of your electricity bill is included in rent. (As long as the household uses less than produced, 16 Tesla Solar panels, the monthly bill is about 10-15 dollars to stay connected to the power grid, this allows the house to use power at night without a battery wall.)

If working on base, the Front and San Luis Rey Gates are under ten minutes commute. Pets welcome with approval and additional monthly pet rent.
Contact Kim today to schedule a showing 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE5085631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Redwood St have any available units?
3506 Redwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 Redwood St have?
Some of 3506 Redwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 Redwood St currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Redwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Redwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 Redwood St is pet friendly.
Does 3506 Redwood St offer parking?
Yes, 3506 Redwood St offers parking.
Does 3506 Redwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Redwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Redwood St have a pool?
No, 3506 Redwood St does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Redwood St have accessible units?
No, 3506 Redwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Redwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 Redwood St has units with dishwashers.
