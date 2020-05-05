Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT- 3506 REDWOOD ST. - Single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in coastal Oceanside! Beautifully maintained and cared for. Home has large fenced back lot with updated landscaping that is bordered by a large open field with no rear neighbors. Convenient direct entry to the San Luis Rey River Trail for biking and hiking! This home features a remodeled kitchen with all steel appliances included, vaulted ceiling, and ceiling fans in living room, dining area, and all bedrooms.



Stone tile in entryway, kitchen, and bathrooms, carpet in all bedrooms, and wood flooring throughout dinning, living, and hallway areas. Large master bedroom with new carpet located off entry foyer and separated from the other bedrooms for privacy.



Built in laundry area with washer and dryer connections located within garage and a separate storage shed with concrete flooring in rear yard. Front and back yard sport a fully automated sprinkler system. Covered patio to enjoy outdoor coastal living and that famous Oceanside Breeze.



Solar panels and air conditioning/heating system both brand new - stay comfortable year-round and pay less on your electric bill! Solar panels are owned not leased, so the bulk of your electricity bill is included in rent. (As long as the household uses less than produced, 16 Tesla Solar panels, the monthly bill is about 10-15 dollars to stay connected to the power grid, this allows the house to use power at night without a battery wall.)



If working on base, the Front and San Luis Rey Gates are under ten minutes commute. Pets welcome with approval and additional monthly pet rent.

Contact Kim today to schedule a showing 760-722-2114 or email kim@ranchandsea.com



(RLNE5085631)