Amenities
3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 Available 08/03/19 $1750 Updated Condo in quiet gated Rancho Del Oro Community close to the Carlsbad Mall and Mira Costa College - Available 8/3/19 for $1750 a month with a $1750 security deposit
Beautiful Updated Kitchen
Beautiful Updated Bathroom
Stove/Oven
Washer/Dryer in unit
Dishwasher
Microwave
Bay Window
Private Balcony
Small Pets OK with deposit
Community Amenities Include pool, hot tub, tennis courts, gated parking
Enjoy this quiet condo nestled in a gated Rancho Del Oro community. This one bedroom condo has been updated throughout. Wood/laminate flooring throughout the condo, no carpet.
Gated community living in the hills, minutes away from Mira Costa, the Carlsbad Mall. Five minutes more and you are at the beach.
Contact us for a private showing.
Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
(RLNE2635065)