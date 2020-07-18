Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 Available 08/03/19 $1750 Updated Condo in quiet gated Rancho Del Oro Community close to the Carlsbad Mall and Mira Costa College - Available 8/3/19 for $1750 a month with a $1750 security deposit



Beautiful Updated Kitchen

Beautiful Updated Bathroom

Stove/Oven

Washer/Dryer in unit

Dishwasher

Microwave

Bay Window

Private Balcony

Small Pets OK with deposit

Community Amenities Include pool, hot tub, tennis courts, gated parking



Enjoy this quiet condo nestled in a gated Rancho Del Oro community. This one bedroom condo has been updated throughout. Wood/laminate flooring throughout the condo, no carpet.



Gated community living in the hills, minutes away from Mira Costa, the Carlsbad Mall. Five minutes more and you are at the beach.



Contact us for a private showing.



Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.

Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE2635065)