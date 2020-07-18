All apartments in Oceanside
Location

3455 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 Available 08/03/19 $1750 Updated Condo in quiet gated Rancho Del Oro Community close to the Carlsbad Mall and Mira Costa College - Available 8/3/19 for $1750 a month with a $1750 security deposit

Beautiful Updated Kitchen
Beautiful Updated Bathroom
Stove/Oven
Washer/Dryer in unit
Dishwasher
Microwave
Bay Window
Private Balcony
Small Pets OK with deposit
Community Amenities Include pool, hot tub, tennis courts, gated parking

Enjoy this quiet condo nestled in a gated Rancho Del Oro community. This one bedroom condo has been updated throughout. Wood/laminate flooring throughout the condo, no carpet.

Gated community living in the hills, minutes away from Mira Costa, the Carlsbad Mall. Five minutes more and you are at the beach.

Contact us for a private showing.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE2635065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 have any available units?
3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 have?
Some of 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 currently offering any rent specials?
3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 is pet friendly.
Does 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 offer parking?
Yes, 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 offers parking.
Does 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 have a pool?
Yes, 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 has a pool.
Does 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 have accessible units?
No, 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3455 Paseo De Alicia 11 has units with dishwashers.
