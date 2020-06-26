All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:37 AM

3432 Cameo Drive

3432 Cameo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3432 Cameo Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Upstairs corner unit with plenty of natural light in Rancho Del Oro. This upgraded 2BD / 2BA unit features master suite w/ ample closet space & balcony, modern kitchen finished in white cabinets, HVAC & washer/dryer in closet. Open living room has fireplace, large balcony and cathedral ceilings. Building features secure gated entry, community pool, one car garage w/ storage cubby plus an additional parking space & plenty of guest parking available. Ask agent for more details & available units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 Cameo Drive have any available units?
3432 Cameo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 Cameo Drive have?
Some of 3432 Cameo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 Cameo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3432 Cameo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 Cameo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3432 Cameo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3432 Cameo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3432 Cameo Drive offers parking.
Does 3432 Cameo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3432 Cameo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 Cameo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3432 Cameo Drive has a pool.
Does 3432 Cameo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3432 Cameo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 Cameo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3432 Cameo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
