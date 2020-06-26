3432 Cameo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Upstairs corner unit with plenty of natural light in Rancho Del Oro. This upgraded 2BD / 2BA unit features master suite w/ ample closet space & balcony, modern kitchen finished in white cabinets, HVAC & washer/dryer in closet. Open living room has fireplace, large balcony and cathedral ceilings. Building features secure gated entry, community pool, one car garage w/ storage cubby plus an additional parking space & plenty of guest parking available. Ask agent for more details & available units