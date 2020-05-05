All apartments in Oceanside
310 South Coast Highway

310 South Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

310 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 1 Bedroom 1 bath duplex located behind a massage parlor. Freshly painted through-out the unit. Tile flooring and carpet will be installed in the bedroom. Ceiling fan included in the bedroom and new blinds.

Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven

Additional Lease Information: 1 Parking space in alley, right side next to building Unit A.

Tenant must get and only use a P. O. Box

Only enter the unit through the alley and not on the main street of Coast Highway.

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 South Coast Highway have any available units?
310 South Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 South Coast Highway have?
Some of 310 South Coast Highway's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 South Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
310 South Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 South Coast Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 South Coast Highway is pet friendly.
Does 310 South Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 310 South Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 310 South Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 South Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 South Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 310 South Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 310 South Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 310 South Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 310 South Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 South Coast Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
