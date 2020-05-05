310 South Coast Highway

Amenities
Cute 1 Bedroom 1 bath duplex located behind a massage parlor. Freshly painted through-out the unit. Tile flooring and carpet will be installed in the bedroom. Ceiling fan included in the bedroom and new blinds.
Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven
Additional Lease Information: 1 Parking space in alley, right side next to building Unit A.
Tenant must get and only use a P. O. Box
Only enter the unit through the alley and not on the main street of Coast Highway.
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.