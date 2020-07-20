All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 18 2019 at 7:14 AM

2288 Bliss Cir

2288 Bliss Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2288 Bliss Circle, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$1200 room for rent include all utility. Located in the heart of Oceanside! Tenant has a large bedroom and a shared bathroom with double sinks in a quite neighborhood. The house has central AC/heater system installed. Estate located only 10 minutes to the beach, and it only takes 15 minutes to the Camp Pendleton Base, and it closed to all major shopping center, such as Carlbad Mall, Best Buy, Macy, Sear, Home Depot, Nordstrom Rack and Walmart and much more. The place has a beautiful kitchen with granite counter top. The house is about 70 percent carpet and 30 percent tile and wooden floor. We also have treadmill, stationary bike and piano. There are paintings throughout the house. Also, you can relax yourself on the professional massage chair or simply drink your hot tea while sitting on the sofa located on the deck. We have beautiful Willow tree which provide enough shade to play on the huge backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2288 Bliss Cir have any available units?
2288 Bliss Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2288 Bliss Cir have?
Some of 2288 Bliss Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2288 Bliss Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2288 Bliss Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2288 Bliss Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2288 Bliss Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 2288 Bliss Cir offer parking?
No, 2288 Bliss Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2288 Bliss Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2288 Bliss Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2288 Bliss Cir have a pool?
No, 2288 Bliss Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2288 Bliss Cir have accessible units?
No, 2288 Bliss Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2288 Bliss Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2288 Bliss Cir has units with dishwashers.
