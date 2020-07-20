2288 Bliss Cir

Amenities

$1200 room for rent include all utility. Located in the heart of Oceanside! Tenant has a large bedroom and a shared bathroom with double sinks in a quite neighborhood. The house has central AC/heater system installed. Estate located only 10 minutes to the beach, and it only takes 15 minutes to the Camp Pendleton Base, and it closed to all major shopping center, such as Carlbad Mall, Best Buy, Macy, Sear, Home Depot, Nordstrom Rack and Walmart and much more. The place has a beautiful kitchen with granite counter top. The house is about 70 percent carpet and 30 percent tile and wooden floor. We also have treadmill, stationary bike and piano. There are paintings throughout the house. Also, you can relax yourself on the professional massage chair or simply drink your hot tea while sitting on the sofa located on the deck. We have beautiful Willow tree which provide enough shade to play on the huge backyard.