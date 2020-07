Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1945 Comanche Street Available 08/01/20 Great Three Bedroom Home in the Heart of Oceanside! Available August 1st - Updated Three Bedroom with 2 car garage in the heart of Oceanside!



*Granite counter tops

*Stainless steel appliances

*Master suite includes a recently added 100 sf closet

*Nice back yard with covered patio and garden



Close to Camp Pendelton, shopping, Highway 78, 76 and I-5.



Renter's Insurance required. Pets negotiable upon owner approval with additional deposit. Please contact (760) 690-6707 (call or text) for more information or to schedule a showing.



DRE 01940903



(RLNE4092493)