1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3 Available 08/01/20 LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED PRIVATE OFFICES/SLEEP OFFERED IN SOUTH OCEANSIDE! - LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED OFFICE/SLEEP SPACE #3 W/BED-EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!! VERY CLEAN AND A SAFE ALTERNATIVE TO WORKING FROM HOME DURING THESE TIMES!!



Large professionally decorated/furnished private office offered in South O!



-All Utilities Included!

-Office is an upgraded, monthly rental in a building called The Station.

-Can easily accommodate multiple desks.

-Wifi, coffee, HK and copier included in monthly rent of $1200.

-Great location right on PCH and close to fwy access!



There is no kitchen, you have cooktops and mini fridge in the office.

Shared bathroom.



You can visit our website at www.atthestation.co to see the offices we offer!



Please contact Dana or Diana at 760 712-4533 to schedule a showing!



$1200/month

