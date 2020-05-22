1736 Woodbine Place

Amenities

Coastal Home Close to Beach



Our coastal style newly renovated home located in a quiet cul de sac street at desirable Fire Mountain of Oceanside. The 5 BR, 2 BA, 2 LR house w/ an awesome outdoor entertainment space is the perfect spot to enjoy Southern California's lifestyle. Half way between Los Angeles and San Diego. In 5 mins (with car-1.4mi) reach from Oceanside & Carlsbad beaches, restaurants, shopping centers.

Our home is with high-end appliances, gas burning fire place and a two car garage. The Southern California coastal lifestyle shines through the house with plenty of space for 8 people. Rooms are well appointed, spacious and both living rooms are designed for entertainment with large UHD TV-s and comfortable seating arrangements.

The patio is the heart of the house with built in BBQ, communal table and fire pit on one side, hot tub, play house, hammock and lawn games on the other side.

The neighborhood is very peaceful & quiet.

