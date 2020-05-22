All apartments in Oceanside
1736 Woodbine Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1736 Woodbine Place

1736 Woodbine Place · No Longer Available
Location

1736 Woodbine Place, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 Coastal Home Close to Beach - Property Id: 284207

Our coastal style newly renovated home located in a quiet cul de sac street at desirable Fire Mountain of Oceanside. The 5 BR, 2 BA, 2 LR house w/ an awesome outdoor entertainment space is the perfect spot to enjoy Southern California's lifestyle. Half way between Los Angeles and San Diego. In 5 mins (with car-1.4mi) reach from Oceanside & Carlsbad beaches, restaurants, shopping centers.
Our home is with high-end appliances, gas burning fire place and a two car garage. The Southern California coastal lifestyle shines through the house with plenty of space for 8 people. Rooms are well appointed, spacious and both living rooms are designed for entertainment with large UHD TV-s and comfortable seating arrangements.
The patio is the heart of the house with built in BBQ, communal table and fire pit on one side, hot tub, play house, hammock and lawn games on the other side.
The neighborhood is very peaceful & quiet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284207
Property Id 284207

(RLNE5794384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Woodbine Place have any available units?
1736 Woodbine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 Woodbine Place have?
Some of 1736 Woodbine Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 Woodbine Place currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Woodbine Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Woodbine Place pet-friendly?
No, 1736 Woodbine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1736 Woodbine Place offer parking?
Yes, 1736 Woodbine Place does offer parking.
Does 1736 Woodbine Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 Woodbine Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Woodbine Place have a pool?
No, 1736 Woodbine Place does not have a pool.
Does 1736 Woodbine Place have accessible units?
No, 1736 Woodbine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Woodbine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 Woodbine Place has units with dishwashers.
