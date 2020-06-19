1729 Machado Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet range

2 Bedroom 1 Bath in South Oceanside - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. Property on this street is rarely available for rent, so Act Fast! Freshly painted, refreshed hard wood floors in living room and hallway, new carpet in both of the bedrooms and new tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Perfectly manicured landscaping with fenced back yard with new synthetic turf and attached 1 car garage. Refrigerator, Gas Range, and Washer and Dryer are included!



*Photos Added on 05/06/2020*



Monthly Rent: $2,150.00

Security Deposit: $2,000.00

Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18

6 Month Lease

Very Good-Exceptional Credit and Rental History Required

Tenant responsible for: SDGE, Cable, and Renters Insurance

Owners pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gardener

1 Pet (40lbs or less) allowed with Additional Security Deposit

No Smoking



Please make sure to contact us through our ads and fill out your pre screening questionnaire when received.



Please call/text/email:

David Solomon DRE #02091886

(760) 452-0979

Agent for Burmeister Real Estate

david@bre-sd.com

DRE# 00546581



James Burmeister

Broker DRE #00546581

Eviction Attorney #096897



