1729 Machado Street

1729 South Machado Street · No Longer Available
Location

1729 South Machado Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
South Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath in South Oceanside - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. Property on this street is rarely available for rent, so Act Fast! Freshly painted, refreshed hard wood floors in living room and hallway, new carpet in both of the bedrooms and new tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Perfectly manicured landscaping with fenced back yard with new synthetic turf and attached 1 car garage. Refrigerator, Gas Range, and Washer and Dryer are included!

*Photos Added on 05/06/2020*

Monthly Rent: $2,150.00
Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
6 Month Lease
Very Good-Exceptional Credit and Rental History Required
Tenant responsible for: SDGE, Cable, and Renters Insurance
Owners pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gardener
1 Pet (40lbs or less) allowed with Additional Security Deposit
No Smoking

Please make sure to contact us through our ads and fill out your pre screening questionnaire when received.

Please call/text/email:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
david@bre-sd.com
DRE# 00546581

James Burmeister
Broker DRE #00546581
Eviction Attorney #096897

(RLNE5665951)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Machado Street have any available units?
1729 Machado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Machado Street have?
Some of 1729 Machado Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Machado Street currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Machado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Machado Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 Machado Street is pet friendly.
Does 1729 Machado Street offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Machado Street offers parking.
Does 1729 Machado Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 Machado Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Machado Street have a pool?
No, 1729 Machado Street does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Machado Street have accessible units?
No, 1729 Machado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Machado Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 Machado Street does not have units with dishwashers.

