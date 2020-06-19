1729 Machado Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath in South Oceanside - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex. Property on this street is rarely available for rent, so Act Fast! Freshly painted, refreshed hard wood floors in living room and hallway, new carpet in both of the bedrooms and new tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Perfectly manicured landscaping with fenced back yard with new synthetic turf and attached 1 car garage. Refrigerator, Gas Range, and Washer and Dryer are included!
*Photos Added on 05/06/2020*
Monthly Rent: $2,150.00
Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
6 Month Lease
Very Good-Exceptional Credit and Rental History Required
Tenant responsible for: SDGE, Cable, and Renters Insurance
Owners pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, and Gardener
1 Pet (40lbs or less) allowed with Additional Security Deposit
No Smoking
Please make sure to contact us through our ads and fill out your pre screening questionnaire when received.
Please call/text/email:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
david@bre-sd.com
DRE# 00546581
James Burmeister
Broker DRE #00546581
Eviction Attorney #096897
(RLNE5665951)