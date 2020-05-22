1639 Peacock Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled Twin Home in Desirable 55+ Community of Peacock Hills In Oceanside - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

https://showmojo.com/l/e796b1d005

Or call 858-239-0600



Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, PLUS large fully enclosed sun room, single story twin-home with approx. 1,035 sq. ft., located in the 55+ community of Peacock Hills. This home has many quality features and amenities including: ss appliances, quartz counter tops and wooden cabinetry in the tastefully remodeled kitchen; newer decorator paint, window treatments and laminate flooring no carpeting all hard surfaces; separate laundry room; 1 car garage and private driveway, gorgeous fully fenced private back yard with artificial grass that is perfect for entertaining. There is a considerable amount of storage space, lots of windows and is light and bright! Important Note: This is an active seniors community and requires the primary resident to be 55 years of age or older. The secondary resident may be 45 years of age or older. Upscale shopping, parks, walking areas and the beach just a short 10-minute drive away. Small pet considered with prior approval of the owner and No smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565



Cal- BRE# 01859951



(RLNE3935854)