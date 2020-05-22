All apartments in Oceanside
1639 Peacock Boulevard

Location

1639 Peacock Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Remodeled Twin Home in Desirable 55+ Community of Peacock Hills In Oceanside - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, PLUS large fully enclosed sun room, single story twin-home with approx. 1,035 sq. ft., located in the 55+ community of Peacock Hills. This home has many quality features and amenities including: ss appliances, quartz counter tops and wooden cabinetry in the tastefully remodeled kitchen; newer decorator paint, window treatments and laminate flooring no carpeting all hard surfaces; separate laundry room; 1 car garage and private driveway, gorgeous fully fenced private back yard with artificial grass that is perfect for entertaining. There is a considerable amount of storage space, lots of windows and is light and bright! Important Note: This is an active seniors community and requires the primary resident to be 55 years of age or older. The secondary resident may be 45 years of age or older. Upscale shopping, parks, walking areas and the beach just a short 10-minute drive away. Small pet considered with prior approval of the owner and No smoking, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

