161 Brisas Street

Beautiful single-story home located just minutes from Camp Pendleton. This quiet neighborhood has no through streets and is near shopping and Foussat elementary school. Rear fenced in yard allows for weekend entertainment and a play area for children and pets no neighbor in back! This 3-bed, 2-bath home also has a bonus room which is easily used as an office, playroom, or additional bedroom. 2-car garage, 1723 sqft. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/gardener included. Clean and ready for move-in.