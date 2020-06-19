All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 161 Brisas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
161 Brisas Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:27 AM

161 Brisas Street

161 Brisas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

161 Brisas Street, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single-story home located just minutes from Camp Pendleton. This quiet neighborhood has no through streets and is near shopping and Foussat elementary school. Rear fenced in yard allows for weekend entertainment and a play area for children and pets no neighbor in back! This 3-bed, 2-bath home also has a bonus room which is easily used as an office, playroom, or additional bedroom. 2-car garage, 1723 sqft. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/gardener included. Clean and ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Brisas Street have any available units?
161 Brisas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Brisas Street have?
Some of 161 Brisas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Brisas Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 Brisas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Brisas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Brisas Street is pet friendly.
Does 161 Brisas Street offer parking?
Yes, 161 Brisas Street offers parking.
Does 161 Brisas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Brisas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Brisas Street have a pool?
No, 161 Brisas Street does not have a pool.
Does 161 Brisas Street have accessible units?
No, 161 Brisas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Brisas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Brisas Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego