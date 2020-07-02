All apartments in Oceanside
1490 Mountain Meadow Dr.

1490 Mountain Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1490 Mountain Meadow Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. Available 12/02/19 Awesome Backyard Views! Very Private! One Story 3 Bed 2 Bath - This cozy One Story 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1495 sq ft., located in a cul de sac. Great for family, kids ride their bikes & scooters!
Tile floor throughout, new flooring in kitchen,stainless steel appliances, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, office area off kitchen can be removed. Awesome views from backyard, no one behind you, very private! NO HOA, PETS ARE WELCOME! Available 12/01/19

(RLNE5244232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. have any available units?
1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. have?
Some of 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. offers parking.
Does 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. have a pool?
No, 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1490 Mountain Meadow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

