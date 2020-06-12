All apartments in Oceanside
1486 Puritan Dr.

1486 Puritan Drive · (760) 203-3851 ext. 7
Location

1486 Puritan Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1486 Puritan Dr. · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! - Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent!

This detached single level home with a large 2 car garage. Very peaceful and private. Great location near shopping, dining & transportation. Community amenities included BBQ, Clubhouse/Rec Room, Exercise Room, Pool, RV/Boat Parking, Spa/Hot Tub.

Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stovetop Dishwasher Microwave

Amenities: Air Conditioning Garage Patio Laundry Room Wired for Cable Disposal

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Small Only
HOA rules for pets: 1 per household not to exceed 20 lbs and 15" in height at maturity. Pets are not allowed on common areas, including streets at any time.

(RLNE5805742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1486 Puritan Dr. have any available units?
1486 Puritan Dr. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1486 Puritan Dr. have?
Some of 1486 Puritan Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1486 Puritan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1486 Puritan Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1486 Puritan Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1486 Puritan Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1486 Puritan Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1486 Puritan Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1486 Puritan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1486 Puritan Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1486 Puritan Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1486 Puritan Dr. has a pool.
Does 1486 Puritan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1486 Puritan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1486 Puritan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1486 Puritan Dr. has units with dishwashers.
