1486 Puritan Dr.

Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! - Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent!



This detached single level home with a large 2 car garage. Very peaceful and private. Great location near shopping, dining & transportation. Community amenities included BBQ, Clubhouse/Rec Room, Exercise Room, Pool, RV/Boat Parking, Spa/Hot Tub.



Utilities Included: Water Sewer Trash



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stovetop Dishwasher Microwave



Amenities: Air Conditioning Garage Patio Laundry Room Wired for Cable Disposal



Cats Allowed: Yes

Dogs Allowed: Small Only

HOA rules for pets: 1 per household not to exceed 20 lbs and 15" in height at maturity. Pets are not allowed on common areas, including streets at any time.



(RLNE5805742)