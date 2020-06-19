Amenities

55+ Community Very Cute 2 Bedroom Home with Sunroom and Bonus Room!

55+ Community - Peacock Hills. Very cute 2br attached home in Peacock Hills. Fresh paint, Laminate flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms. Cozy sun room off of the living room. Office/Bonus room off of kitchen that has garage access as backyard access. Expansive valley views from back yard and a spacious 1-car garage.



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,375.



Pets

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 30 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $500 per pet.



Schools:

N/A 55+ Community



Link:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1452-Highridge-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-729/



Contact Information:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



