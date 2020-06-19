Amenities
55+ Community Very Cute 2 Bedroom Home with Sunroom and Bonus Room! - Property Information
55+ Community - Peacock Hills. Very cute 2br attached home in Peacock Hills. Fresh paint, Laminate flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms. Cozy sun room off of the living room. Office/Bonus room off of kitchen that has garage access as backyard access. Expansive valley views from back yard and a spacious 1-car garage.
Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,375.
Pets
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $500 per pet.
Features
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Oven
Refrigerator
Living Room
1 Story
Dining Area
Patio
Laminate Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
1 Car Garage
Valley View
Fenced yard
Schools:
N/A 55+ Community
Link:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1452-Highridge-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-729/
Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
