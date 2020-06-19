All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1452 Highridge Dr

1452 Highridge Drive · (760) 434-7373
Location

1452 Highridge Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1452 Highridge Dr · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
55+ Community Very Cute 2 Bedroom Home with Sunroom and Bonus Room! - Property Information
55+ Community - Peacock Hills. Very cute 2br attached home in Peacock Hills. Fresh paint, Laminate flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms. Cozy sun room off of the living room. Office/Bonus room off of kitchen that has garage access as backyard access. Expansive valley views from back yard and a spacious 1-car garage.

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,375.

Pets
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $500 per pet.

Features
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Oven
Refrigerator
Living Room
1 Story
Dining Area
Patio
Laminate Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
1 Car Garage
Valley View
Fenced yard

Schools:
N/A 55+ Community

Link:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1452-Highridge-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92056-729/

Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3414169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

