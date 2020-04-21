All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

139 Parnassus Cir

139 Parnassus Circle · No Longer Available
Location

139 Parnassus Circle, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
139 Parnassus Cir Available 02/01/20 Spacious Studio in the Heart of Oceanside-Utilities Included - Description
0 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
500 Sqft
Walk-in Closet
Tile Flooring

Dont miss out on this beautiful studio in a quiet neighborhood. You have a full kitchen: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove/Oven and Microwave. Tile floors throughout. Private Balcony with Great a view of the Canyon. All Utilities: Including Cable and Internet. Personal Parking space with a Pergola Cover. You will need to have your own P.O.Box (No Mail Service). Sorry No Pets.

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call Russ Tarvin for a private showing at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4791653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Parnassus Cir have any available units?
139 Parnassus Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Parnassus Cir have?
Some of 139 Parnassus Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Parnassus Cir currently offering any rent specials?
139 Parnassus Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Parnassus Cir pet-friendly?
No, 139 Parnassus Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 139 Parnassus Cir offer parking?
Yes, 139 Parnassus Cir offers parking.
Does 139 Parnassus Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Parnassus Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Parnassus Cir have a pool?
No, 139 Parnassus Cir does not have a pool.
Does 139 Parnassus Cir have accessible units?
No, 139 Parnassus Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Parnassus Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Parnassus Cir has units with dishwashers.
