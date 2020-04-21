Amenities
139 Parnassus Cir Available 02/01/20 Spacious Studio in the Heart of Oceanside-Utilities Included - Description
0 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
500 Sqft
Walk-in Closet
Tile Flooring
Dont miss out on this beautiful studio in a quiet neighborhood. You have a full kitchen: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove/Oven and Microwave. Tile floors throughout. Private Balcony with Great a view of the Canyon. All Utilities: Including Cable and Internet. Personal Parking space with a Pergola Cover. You will need to have your own P.O.Box (No Mail Service). Sorry No Pets.
Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call Russ Tarvin for a private showing at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4791653)