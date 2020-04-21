Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

139 Parnassus Cir Available 02/01/20 Spacious Studio in the Heart of Oceanside-Utilities Included - Description

0 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

500 Sqft

Walk-in Closet

Tile Flooring



Dont miss out on this beautiful studio in a quiet neighborhood. You have a full kitchen: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Gas Stove/Oven and Microwave. Tile floors throughout. Private Balcony with Great a view of the Canyon. All Utilities: Including Cable and Internet. Personal Parking space with a Pergola Cover. You will need to have your own P.O.Box (No Mail Service). Sorry No Pets.



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

Call Russ Tarvin for a private showing at 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



No Pets Allowed



