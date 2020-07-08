All apartments in Oceanside
1350 Calle Goya
1350 Calle Goya

1350 Calle Goya · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Calle Goya, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Ready 4 Bedroom Home For Lease in the Desirable Community of Rancho Del Oro - Move in ready 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in the desirable Rancho Del Oro community. Bamboo flooring in the kitchen and family room, tile flooring in the bathrooms and new carpet throughout the home. Family room has a fireplace and this house has a nice fenced backyard and a 2 car garage. Available for move in October 15th, 2019. Pets allowed, upon approval with additional deposit and must be potty trained. For more information or to see contact Listing Agent Kim Trinh by text at 760-672-1495.

(RLNE5172240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Calle Goya have any available units?
1350 Calle Goya doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Calle Goya have?
Some of 1350 Calle Goya's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Calle Goya currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Calle Goya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Calle Goya pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Calle Goya is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Calle Goya offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Calle Goya offers parking.
Does 1350 Calle Goya have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Calle Goya does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Calle Goya have a pool?
No, 1350 Calle Goya does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Calle Goya have accessible units?
No, 1350 Calle Goya does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Calle Goya have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Calle Goya does not have units with dishwashers.

