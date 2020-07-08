1350 Calle Goya

Amenities

Move in Ready 4 Bedroom Home For Lease in the Desirable Community of Rancho Del Oro - Move in ready 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in the desirable Rancho Del Oro community. Bamboo flooring in the kitchen and family room, tile flooring in the bathrooms and new carpet throughout the home. Family room has a fireplace and this house has a nice fenced backyard and a 2 car garage. Available for move in October 15th, 2019. Pets allowed, upon approval with additional deposit and must be potty trained. For more information or to see contact Listing Agent Kim Trinh by text at 760-672-1495.



(RLNE5172240)