Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
118 Polk St
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

118 Polk St

118 Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 Polk Street, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single-family home near North River Road Park!

- Newly Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances
- Attached garage
- Both baths have granite tops.
- New Carpet and Paint
- Light and Bright with a great floor plan.
- Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an upgraded bathroom.
- Rear yard has mature fruit trees, covered patio and lots of flowers.

Nearby schools include Legree Private Home School, Del Rio Elementary School, and Del Rio Elementary School. Near multiple stores and restaurants including Casita Nutrition, Big Lots and Novillo's Meat Market, 7-Eleven, Starbucks, McDonald's, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Marieta's Fine Mexican Food & Cocktails and may more!

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person.
- Lease Term: 12 months.
- Security Deposit: One months rent.
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
- Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/118-Polk-St-Oceanside-CA-92057

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5157827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Polk St have any available units?
118 Polk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Polk St have?
Some of 118 Polk St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Polk St currently offering any rent specials?
118 Polk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Polk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Polk St is pet friendly.
Does 118 Polk St offer parking?
Yes, 118 Polk St offers parking.
Does 118 Polk St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Polk St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Polk St have a pool?
No, 118 Polk St does not have a pool.
Does 118 Polk St have accessible units?
No, 118 Polk St does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Polk St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Polk St has units with dishwashers.
