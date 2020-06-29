Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful single-family home near North River Road Park!



- Newly Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances

- Attached garage

- Both baths have granite tops.

- New Carpet and Paint

- Light and Bright with a great floor plan.

- Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an upgraded bathroom.

- Rear yard has mature fruit trees, covered patio and lots of flowers.



Nearby schools include Legree Private Home School, Del Rio Elementary School, and Del Rio Elementary School. Near multiple stores and restaurants including Casita Nutrition, Big Lots and Novillo's Meat Market, 7-Eleven, Starbucks, McDonald's, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Marieta's Fine Mexican Food & Cocktails and may more!



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person.

- Lease Term: 12 months.

- Security Deposit: One months rent.

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

- Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/118-Polk-St-Oceanside-CA-92057



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5157827)