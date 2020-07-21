112 Frontier Dr

Amenities

Sinlge Story 3BD Home in Oceanside! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Awesome one level home in Oceanside. Home has an open floor plan with upgraded granite countertops, dual paned windows, Fresh paint. Appliances include Dishwasher, Cooktop, Oven, and Refrigerator (as-is). The backyard space is ideal for entertaining. This home is surrounded by wrought iron fencing and a long driveway for plenty of parking. Easy Fwy access, near Stores & Restaurants. A Must See!!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 30 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Oven

Cooktop

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Living Room

1 Story

Tile Flooring

Garage Laundry

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: San Luis Rey Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/112-Frontier-Drive-Oceanside-CA-92054-2007/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



