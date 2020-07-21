112 Frontier Dr

Amenities
Sinlge Story 3BD Home in Oceanside! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Awesome one level home in Oceanside. Home has an open floor plan with upgraded granite countertops, dual paned windows, Fresh paint. Appliances include Dishwasher, Cooktop, Oven, and Refrigerator (as-is). The backyard space is ideal for entertaining. This home is surrounded by wrought iron fencing and a long driveway for plenty of parking. Easy Fwy access, near Stores & Restaurants. A Must See!!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Oven
Cooktop
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Living Room
1 Story
Tile Flooring
Garage Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: San Luis Rey Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
