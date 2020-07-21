All apartments in Oceanside
112 Frontier Dr

112 Frontier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 Frontier Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sinlge Story 3BD Home in Oceanside! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Awesome one level home in Oceanside. Home has an open floor plan with upgraded granite countertops, dual paned windows, Fresh paint. Appliances include Dishwasher, Cooktop, Oven, and Refrigerator (as-is). The backyard space is ideal for entertaining. This home is surrounded by wrought iron fencing and a long driveway for plenty of parking. Easy Fwy access, near Stores & Restaurants. A Must See!!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,250.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Oven
Cooktop
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Living Room
1 Story
Tile Flooring
Garage Laundry
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: San Luis Rey Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/112-Frontier-Drive-Oceanside-CA-92054-2007/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5320416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

