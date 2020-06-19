1106 Beachwood Way

Amenities

A Home that fits your lifestyle, A Beautiful 4Bdm 2.5Ba House that is a must-see! features include: Central AC, Kitchen comes with Full Appliances and recent Cabinet renovations, New flooring, Spacious main living area on the first floor,Great Room-Kitchen combo and an additional living room, TWO gas Fireplaces, an open and bright space with Vaulted ceilings that allow natural light, plush carpet flooring, Large Master bedroom Suite with a Large walk-in closet, and a Laundry room. Beautiful Fenced Backyard Relaxing, Open and Breezy with custom stamped concrete patio. Lush Landscaping and a TWO car Garage. Located in a Desirable Rancho Del Oro neighborhood Beautifully well kept, Mins from Hwy 76, Restaurants, and Shopping Centers.Oceanside Unified School District. Landscaping included.Tenant pays utilities. Small pets with approval. Bring your own Washer/Dryer.Looking for a Dream House? schedule a showing, Available NOW.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,950, Available NOW

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.