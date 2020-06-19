All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 PM

1106 Beachwood Way

1106 Beachwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Beachwood Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A Home that fits your lifestyle, A Beautiful 4Bdm 2.5Ba House that is a must-see! features include: Central AC, Kitchen comes with Full Appliances and recent Cabinet renovations, New flooring, Spacious main living area on the first floor,Great Room-Kitchen combo and an additional living room, TWO gas Fireplaces, an open and bright space with Vaulted ceilings that allow natural light, plush carpet flooring, Large Master bedroom Suite with a Large walk-in closet, and a Laundry room. Beautiful Fenced Backyard Relaxing, Open and Breezy with custom stamped concrete patio. Lush Landscaping and a TWO car Garage. Located in a Desirable Rancho Del Oro neighborhood Beautifully well kept, Mins from Hwy 76, Restaurants, and Shopping Centers.Oceanside Unified School District. Landscaping included.Tenant pays utilities. Small pets with approval. Bring your own Washer/Dryer.Looking for a Dream House? schedule a showing, Available NOW.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,950, Available NOW
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Beachwood Way have any available units?
1106 Beachwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Beachwood Way have?
Some of 1106 Beachwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Beachwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Beachwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Beachwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Beachwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Beachwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Beachwood Way offers parking.
Does 1106 Beachwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Beachwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Beachwood Way have a pool?
No, 1106 Beachwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Beachwood Way have accessible units?
No, 1106 Beachwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Beachwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Beachwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

