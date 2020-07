Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub extra storage ice maker oven smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access online portal package receiving rent controlled cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly car charging cc payments coffee bar concierge e-payments fire pit green community key fob access lobby nest technology new construction smoke-free community

Brand New!Vues on Gordon, the most vibrant community in Hollywood, takes center stage between Sunset & Hollywood Blvd. Next door neighbors include the Palladium, Fonda Theatre, and Pantages Theatre, the most iconic of venues in the city. Located one block from many major restaurants and bars (Katsuya and Good Times at Davey Wayne's to name a few!), you’ll enjoy easy access to the city's finest fare, plus public transportation and a pedestrian-friendly lifestyle bursting with local character.True to our classic Hollywood roots, we invite you to celebrate the area’s unique history from our rooftop deck overlooking the Hollywood Sign. Mornings reading with coffee, evenings shared with a sunset and weekends with full-spread BBQs have never looked as good as they do against this classic backdrop. To spark and kindle creativity, our CoWorking Media Room provides the space for our residents to cultivate their passions.