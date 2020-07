Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible car charging clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access valet service yoga cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Park Fifth is a couture high-rise residence offering a truly cosmopolitan experience, accompanied by designer homes, a signature rooftop pool retreat, lavish amenities and tailored services. A new icon is gracing the angeleno skyline, towering over Fifth street looking across the skyline, standing at the intersection of Art, Culture, and Exceptional Living. Park fifth puts you at the center of an incredible lifestyle that surrounds you with unmatched energy, access, and experiences.