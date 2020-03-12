4266 Troost

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Stand alone bungalow, can be leased short or long term subject to availability. Minimum 6 month tenancy. Can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Newly painted and refurbished hardwood floors, newly remodeled bathroom, and new vintage tile floors in the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom. Original tiled kitchen counter and wood cabinets, brand new stainless stove, and refrigerator included. New window treatments throughout. Bedroom includes queen bed, dresser and nightstand with mid-century modern design. Blue hued bathroom with brushed gold accents. Gracious living room tastefully furnished, with built-in bookshelves, deep closet, smooth ceilings, bathed in light. Access to pool and washer/dryer on premises. Easy access to all valley, downtown, and city locations. Steps to Radford Studios and Ventura Boulevard. Best Colfax Meadows location.