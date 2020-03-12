All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4266 Troost.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4266 Troost
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:12 PM

4266 Troost

4266 Troost Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4266 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Stand alone bungalow, can be leased short or long term subject to availability. Minimum 6 month tenancy. Can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Newly painted and refurbished hardwood floors, newly remodeled bathroom, and new vintage tile floors in the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom. Original tiled kitchen counter and wood cabinets, brand new stainless stove, and refrigerator included. New window treatments throughout. Bedroom includes queen bed, dresser and nightstand with mid-century modern design. Blue hued bathroom with brushed gold accents. Gracious living room tastefully furnished, with built-in bookshelves, deep closet, smooth ceilings, bathed in light. Access to pool and washer/dryer on premises. Easy access to all valley, downtown, and city locations. Steps to Radford Studios and Ventura Boulevard. Best Colfax Meadows location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4266 Troost have any available units?
4266 Troost doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4266 Troost have?
Some of 4266 Troost's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4266 Troost currently offering any rent specials?
4266 Troost is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4266 Troost pet-friendly?
No, 4266 Troost is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4266 Troost offer parking?
No, 4266 Troost does not offer parking.
Does 4266 Troost have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4266 Troost offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4266 Troost have a pool?
Yes, 4266 Troost has a pool.
Does 4266 Troost have accessible units?
No, 4266 Troost does not have accessible units.
Does 4266 Troost have units with dishwashers?
No, 4266 Troost does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College