All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Woodbridge Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Woodbridge Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Woodbridge Park

11220 Moorpark Street · (818) 714-8144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11220 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 975 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodbridge Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
internet access
Located in awesome Studio City, Woodbridge Park is fantastic garden-style courtyard community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. The community has full-time on-site management, maintenance, two large pools, easy access to Woodbridge Park, the popular Tujunga Village Arts District, and the convenience of great local shopping, dining and entertainment! Interior unit amenities include brand new hardwood flooring, quartz stone countertops, modern LED lighting, two-tone paint with large baseboards, blinds, carpet, and stainless steel appliances!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: Free Pet Rent
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodbridge Park have any available units?
Woodbridge Park has 3 units available starting at $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodbridge Park have?
Some of Woodbridge Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodbridge Park currently offering any rent specials?
Woodbridge Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodbridge Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodbridge Park is pet friendly.
Does Woodbridge Park offer parking?
Yes, Woodbridge Park offers parking.
Does Woodbridge Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodbridge Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodbridge Park have a pool?
Yes, Woodbridge Park has a pool.
Does Woodbridge Park have accessible units?
Yes, Woodbridge Park has accessible units.
Does Woodbridge Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodbridge Park has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Woodbridge Park?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity