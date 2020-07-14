Amenities
Located in awesome Studio City, Woodbridge Park is fantastic garden-style courtyard community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. The community has full-time on-site management, maintenance, two large pools, easy access to Woodbridge Park, the popular Tujunga Village Arts District, and the convenience of great local shopping, dining and entertainment! Interior unit amenities include brand new hardwood flooring, quartz stone countertops, modern LED lighting, two-tone paint with large baseboards, blinds, carpet, and stainless steel appliances!