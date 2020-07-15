/
/
/
UCLA
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
136 Apartments For Rent Near UCLA
Westside
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2731 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
Brentwood
Reve - 11837 Mayfield
11837 Mayfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1580 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
1957 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reve - 11837 Mayfield in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westside
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,369
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
West Los Angeles
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1199 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!NMS 1759 is a beautiful West Los Angeles apartment building located in the trendy community of Sawtelle Japantown.
Westwood
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,846
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,628
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,983
1646 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. The Legacy at Westwood is a full service luxurious rental community set on 1.
Brentwood
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,125
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Picasso Brentwood is NOW OPEN!
Westwood
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,295
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,495
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!Wilshire Margot is a beautiful mid-rise building located off of the prestigious and convenient Wilshire Corridor, just between the UCLA area of Westwood and Beverly Hills.
Brentwood
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property has a rooftop lounge, amazing views, an interactive lobby and on-site fitness center. Apartments feature European cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and security systems. Brentwood Place Shopping Center and Interstate 405 are both nearby.
Westwood
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,183
1296 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$8,995
1919 sqft
Tucked into a prestigious area of town, this modern, luxury community offers a rooftop deck, conference center and a club for fitness and relaxation. Furnished apartments are available. Incredible views and modern furnishings.
Brentwood
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,263
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,652
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
946 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community offers courtyard, parking, pool and elevator. Located a few miles from UCLA, Santa Monica Beach and the Getty Center.
Westside
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,464
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,014
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
West Los Angeles
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,300
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
972 sqft
Recently renovated units with private balconies, fireplaces and eat-in kitchens. Ample community amenities, including laundry on every floor and a landscaped courtyard. Close to the Hammer Museum. Easy access to Santa Monica Boulevard.
Westwood
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,919
1258 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at Wilshire Victoria offers VIP, all-inclusive living for both short and long-term leases in one-bedroom and two-bedroom floorplans just between Beverly Hills and the UCLA
West Los Angeles
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1270 sqft
Spacious apartments with excellent natural lighting and air conditioning. Community includes a valet dry cleaning service and is access controlled. Seconds from Santa Monica Boulevard. Near UCLA and shops and eateries on Wilshire Boulevard.
West Los Angeles
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,934
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,309
1650 sqft
Los Angeles apartments with mountain and city views. Located in Brentwood, a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Santa Monica and other attractions via the I-405 and I-10. Residents enjoy the private courtyard and rooftop.
Westside
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,655
358 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,316
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,097
951 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Brentwood
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,150
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2510 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12320 Montana Ave. in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Brentwood
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
357 sqft
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at acacia offers fully furnished, all-inclusive suites and lofts in the affluent neighborhood of Brentwood in Los Angeles! These suites are pet-friendly and non-smoking, all
West Los Angeles
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1074 sqft
Westside on Beloit Apartments offer classic Los Angeles style near Japantown. Updated units with multiple floor plans to suit your needs. Close to all the dining and shopping in downtown Los Angeles.
Brentwood
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,658
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1125 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
West Los Angeles
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,930
1380 sqft
Air-conditioned units with plank flooring, fireplaces, gas ranges, private patios or balconies, and quartz countertops. Conveniently situated in West LA near UCLA, Brentwood and Santa Monica.
Westwood
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
266 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,434
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community that's near the area's best amenities. The community features concierge service, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge with a fireplace. Furnished apartments available. Apartments offer high ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
West Los Angeles
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,200
195 sqft
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.
West Los Angeles
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,863
445 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONLINE TOURS AND LEASING AVAILABLE-Contact the property for links!MySuite at 1759 offers fully furnished, all-inclusive living in trendy Sawtelle Japantown in West LA, close to restaurants, the 405 freeway and shopping.