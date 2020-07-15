AL
13 Apartments For Rent Near Cal State LA

9 Units Available
Alhambra
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,725
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
$
2 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.

1 Unit Available
1278 Ricardo St
1278 Ricardo Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323 Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines. Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout. *Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.

1 Unit Available
LA-32
5246 Almont
5246 Almont Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
825 sqft
07/15 ready-date! Renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhouse located in a boutique two-building complex of just 4 units, situated in the hills with CITY VIEWS.

1 Unit Available
LA-32
4508 Esmeralda Street
4508 Esmeralda Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1215 sqft
OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY, 10/05, from 11am - 12:30pm TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS UNIQUE AND BRAND NEW LARGE 3 BEDROOM UNIT! This brand new 3-bedroom, 3-bath unit is centrally located near the LAC+USC Medical Center, USC Health Sciences Center, CSULA,

1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
3106 Ganahl St
3106 Ganahl St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Renovated 2b/1b Boyle Heights - Property Id: 318580 Upgraded 2b/1b Completely brand new contemporary finishes in a beautiful original Spanish Charmer.

1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2142 S Curtis Avenue
2142 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1036 sqft
Charming Newly Constructed home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home 2bed/2bath has an ADDITIONAL ROOM, and it is ONE of the 2 Single-Family Homes on the same lot. Front house is not included in the lease.

1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
1021 N Townsend Ave
1021 North Townsend Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Large Front House 3 bds 2 ba - Property Id: 318325 Nice Large house, 3 bds 2 ba, large living room, dining room, kitchen all ceramic tile flooring. Beautiful Front porch. Laundry room, large bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
LA-32
4564 ST Catalpa
4564 Catalpa Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1236 sqft
New spacious 4-bedroom 2-bath lower unit in a duplex in a great neighborhood. Beautiful views of the City.

1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
2437 Malabar Street
2437 Malabar Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1372 sqft
Brand new construction, townhouse style homes ready for move-in. Each unit consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. They are all 2-story layout and comes equipped with all new new appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and laundry.

1 Unit Available
Lincoln Heights
2106 Alta Street
2106 Alta Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1258 sqft
Charming turnkey 3 Bed/2 Bath home with curb appeal on a quiet, secluded, family oriented neighborhood above Lincoln Heights.

1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
2746 Boulder St 8
2746 Boulder Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
3BR Beauty! You've gotta see this one! Nice! - Property Id: 285018 • FULLY RENOVATED 3BR apartment in a quiet, 8-unit complex. • Unit's layout has three rooms connected by a hallway with the kitchen and bathroom between.

1 Unit Available
Alhambra
1834 S Marengo Ave Unit#31
1834 Marengo Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1726 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in private gated community of Alhambra. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, high ceilings, Laminat floors, formal dining room, ceiling fans, private garden patio.

