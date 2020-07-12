/
/
/
highland park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
363 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,834
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
830 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4924 1/2 Malta
4924 1/2 Malta St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home - Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Home. This lovely home features an Open Concept with a Designer Kitchen and Bath, Sparking Laminate Wood Floors, Spacious Bedrooms with Mirrored Closets and Recessed lighting.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6919 N Figueroa Street
6919 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,400
500 sqft
The Highland Park has a distinction as one of L.A.s hippest. This COMMERCIAL unit is perfect artist studio Approximately 600 square feet. With 15 of frontage on North Figueroa. 10 foot ceilings. Close to the 134-210-110 Freeways.
1 of 14
Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
212 South Avenue 58
212 South Avenue 58, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Huge 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Highland Park! At the end of a quiet cul de sac, this gorgeous 4 plex is just steps from Figueroa and all that Highland Park has to offer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5023 Stratford Road
5023 Stratford Road, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
2bed 1bath 750 sq ft rear unit of duplex for rent in highly popular neighborhood of Highland Park! Enjoy this bright home with laminate wood flooring, A/C & heater, additional ceiling fans, new paint, new kitchen counter, sink, and faucet, and
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
6150 Aldama St
6150 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Highland Park TownHome Style! Such a nice one! - Property Id: 276722 Two-story townhouse style unit.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5259 Aldama Street
5259 Aldama Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1032 sqft
Sweet 2bd, 2ba craftsman home in Highland Park! Walk to shops and restaurants. Enjoy the shaded rear patio with views of the San Gabriel mountains.
Results within 1 mile of Highland Park
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1503 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Prospect Apartments in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4210 Via Arbolada 301
4210 Via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1049 sqft
Unit 301 Available 07/21/20 An oasis from the hustle & bustle of L.A. - Property Id: 306600 Melt away your cares the moment you step into this top floor condo complex. Spacious living room w/fireplace, high beam ceilings, inside laundry, A/C & heat.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
649 La Loma Road
649 La Loma Road, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1215 sqft
This fabulous cottage is perfect for the discerning traveler...who is tired of hotels. A gracious home away from home. Fully furnished, i.e.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3827 W Ave 41 #17
3827 West Avenue 41, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1319 sqft
Fully-furnished 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhouse in Glassell Park: - Indulge your bohemian creativity in this fully-furnished artisanal retreat. Located in Glassell Park, this 3-bed, 2.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3534 Griffin Ave
3534 Griffin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
3 BD/1BA with City lights/Mountain Views - Property Id: 308432 Nestled on the foothills in Montecito Heights, this 19th Century gated Victorian 3 bed, 1 bath home offers sophistication and elegance while maintaining the home's original historic
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4141 Via Marisol #211
4141 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
MONTEREY HILLS REMODELED 2-BR/ 1-BATH w/ Full-Modern Kitchen, Washer & Dryer, 2 Parking Spots, Pool, Spa, Tennis, PETS! - * Exclusive Hilltop Enclave of Monterey Hills * Close to Highland Park, Downtown LA, and Old Town Pasadena with 110-Freeway
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3541 N. Figueroa Street
3541 N Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
875 sqft
Beautiful spacious 2 bedroom - 1 Bath gated house in Cypress Park - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343 or email stephan@lapmg.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
282 Wigmore Dr
282 Wigmore Drive, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1960 sqft
Welcome to this lovely home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac off of Wigmore Drive. As you enter the house you will find an open floor plan and a generously sized living room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
308 Pasadena Avenue
308 Pasadena Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Happiest place in South Pasadena!!! Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a quiet and clean building. High end security system throughout property, with multiple outdoor cameras.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7276 N Figueroa St
7276 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
712 sqft
A wonderful 1 BR home in Eagle Rock for rent, lots of original character & charm, bright & spacious kitchen with eating area and breakfast/bar counter, great floor plan, hardwood floors in living room and bedroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4499 Via Marisol
4499 Via Marisol, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1015 sqft
Wonderful 2 nice sized bedrooms/1 bath condo located in a very great location ! New wood flooring, new recessed lights, new sink and counter top in bathroom, Spacious living room leads to a private balcony with greenbelt views, Open floor plan,
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4609 Ellenwood Dr
4609 Ellenwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
810 sqft
$2,000 - 2 Bed/1.0 Bath apartment within walking distance to Occidental College. 2 Parking Stalls. Call 323-258-0607
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5076 Hermosa Avenue
5076 Hermosa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1081 sqft
Owner is applying ADU extension permit. After get permit, owner will do construction for the ADU.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4112 Griffin Ave.
4112 Griffin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bed and 1 bath with stove and refrigerator, in Montecito Heights. Right on the border of Highland Park. 1st floor. Easy access to the 110 Fwy and close to Pasadena and Downtown LA. 4 unit multi family home
1 of 1
Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
5335 HILLMONT Avenue
5335 Hillmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5335 HILLMONT Avenue in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
310 Pasadena Avenue
310 Pasadena Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Happiest place in South Pasadena!!! Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a quiet and clean building. High end security system throughout property, with multiple outdoor cameras.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASouth Pasadena, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CAEast Los Angeles, CAAltadena, CASan Gabriel, CA