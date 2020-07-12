/
westside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
152 Apartments for rent in Westside, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
123 Units Available
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,735
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,154
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,399
1258 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
5 Units Available
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,464
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,014
1156 sqft
Close to 20th Century Fox Studios and offering spectacular views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Community facilities include a courtyard, a carport and on-site laundry. Apartments have modern kitchen and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,655
358 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,097
951 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2731 sqft
Custom-designed luxury residences feature floor to ceiling windows, great views, open living spaces and stainless steel appliances. Community features lounge and coffee bar, fitness center and indoor lap pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2929 Veteran Ave
2929 Veteran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
963 sqft
2Bed/1Bath Home available now! - Come tour this lovely West LA home. Easy access to all freeways.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1878 Greenfield Ave, Unit 101
1878 Greenfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1620 sqft
Large lower condo with chef's kitchen, great master suite, modern appliances and more! - Modern building located South of Santa Monica Blvd. and North of Olympic Blvd. East of the 405 Freeway. All top of the line materials.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2170 Century Park East
2170 Century Park East, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1267 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished is located 5 min walk to all the hot spots in Century City, Beverly Hills and shopping area.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1887 Greenfield Avenue
1887 Greenfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1399 sqft
Stunning and luxuriously remodeled 2nd floor unit with great views of greenery. Unit faces towards the pool.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1823 Thayer Avenue
1823 Thayer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1558 sqft
Bright and Beautiful townhome in Century City with maple bamboo wood floors throughout the unit. In the hallway, you have a 1/2 bath for the guest. As you walk upstairs, you have 1 bedroom, 1 hallway bathroom with standing shower.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102
1825 Midvale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1655 sqft
Extra large condo. Corner front facing unit with balcony. Fireplace. Large kitchen. Great master bathroom! - Please call Nancy Marquez at 310-237-8695 for showings and questions. Spacious corner unit with grand double entry doors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2644 Bentley Ave.
2644 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
400 sqft
Move into 400 SF Brand New one bedroom unit with full bathroom and kitchen, new appliances including washer and dryer, central A/C.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1953 Overland Avenue
1953 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
600 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Nice renovated 1 bed./1 bath. Laminate flooring, vertical blinds, kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, new bathroom counter, on-site laundry, 1 car parking included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1820 Holmby Avenue #6
1820 Holmby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2811 sqft
4B 3B Westwood Century City tri-level Condo - LA living could not be more convenient in this spacious tri-level condominium close to UCLA, Century City, and Beverly Hills. Features include balcony patios, spa bathtub and private garage parking.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2160 CENTURY
2160 Century Hl, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,249
1070 sqft
BREATHTAKING condo w/ the highest quality of details & painstaking finishes from a world renowned architect/designer. High end stainless steel appliances in the kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, organized closets, & sleek marble bathrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2122 LN CENTURY PARK
2122 Century Hill, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1773 sqft
Renovated couple of years ago with new kitchen appliances, new counter top, carpet and paint. Inside laundry with full size..
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2160 E CENTURY PARK
2160 Century Park E, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1018 sqft
Fabulous views from this higher floor condo . Completely redone with top -of-the -line finishes thru out . Recessed lights, brand new kitchen and bath's all new luxury appliances . Hardwood floors thru out .
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1812 Overland Avenue
1812 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1286 sqft
Completely Remodeled, Spacious and Bright Condo for Rent - Great Location - Completely remodeled from top to bottom, this bright & spacious 2+2 condo in the heart of Los Angeles boasts brand new/never-used kitchen, bathrooms, floors and appliances,
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202
1815 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1088 sqft
Bright upper corner condo with open floor plan, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. - Open and spacious open floor plan makes the living areas a paradise.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2939 Kelton Avenue
2939 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1425 sqft
This Is It! This is the opportunity you've been looking for to own a wonderful home in west Los Angeles! Casita is a fantastic office/living space in the back of the lot, or it is a perfect opportunity for a sub-lease! The home is in a perfect
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10517 Almayo Avenue
10517 Almayo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
6 Bedrooms
$9,749
4000 sqft
For more information, please contact Lilly Wilen at (310) 766-9001 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This custom-built approximately 4000 sqft home for rent in Los Angeles is a sight to be seen! The gorgeous home boasts a whopping 6 bedrooms and 4.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2340 CENTURY HL
2340 Century Hill, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2372 sqft
This West facing Townhome offers multiple outdoor spaces including a private Atrium. An updated kitchen offers a Miele dishwasher, and Hood, sub-zero Refrigerator, and dual ovens.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1854 S BEVERLY GLEN
1854 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1501 sqft
Light and Bright! Centrally located on Beverly Glen, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has been recently updated with a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2045 Glendon Avenue
2045 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1674 sqft
Lovely 3-bedroom 2-Bath home featuring beautiful hardwood floors, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Kitchen with breakfast area, 6-burner stove, Refrigerator, Laundry room, Gated Driveway leading to the 2-Car detached garage, Landscaped grassy
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2222 AVENUE OF THE STARS
2222 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,600
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gracious Century Towers unit with tree top views and great light. In a full-service building with pool, tennis courts, valet parking, gym, concierge and 24-hour switchboard. Great Westside location in iconic Century City building.
