Kester
Kester

5057 Kester Avenue · (818) 650-3378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5057 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kester.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Kester Apartments is located in the established upscale community of Sherman Oaks. Sherman Oaks features a variety of trendy shops and restaurants located along a portion of Ventura Boulevard commonly referred to as “Restaurant Row”.Sherman Oaks also boasts of excellent schools, medical facilities and two major shopping centers. There is easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways, and nearby Bob Hope Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per person
Deposit: $1,200
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: less than 25lb
Dogs
deposit: $300
restrictions: SERVICE DOGS ONLY
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Covered lot. Inside garage.
Storage Details: $100 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kester have any available units?
Kester has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Kester have?
Some of Kester's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kester currently offering any rent specials?
Kester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kester pet-friendly?
Yes, Kester is pet friendly.
Does Kester offer parking?
Yes, Kester offers parking.
Does Kester have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kester have a pool?
Yes, Kester has a pool.
Does Kester have accessible units?
No, Kester does not have accessible units.
Does Kester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kester has units with dishwashers.
