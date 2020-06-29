5057 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403 Sherman Oaks
Price and availability
VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 2
$2,200
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kester.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Kester Apartments is located in the established upscale community of Sherman Oaks. Sherman Oaks features a variety of trendy shops and restaurants located along a portion of Ventura Boulevard commonly referred to as “Restaurant Row”.Sherman Oaks also boasts of excellent schools, medical facilities and two major shopping centers. There is easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways, and nearby Bob Hope Airport.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)