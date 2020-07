Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving sauna on-site laundry racquetball court internet access lobby

The Encore apartments in Sherman Oaks offer studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes to compliment your lifestyle. Each home offers an open fully equipped kitchen, large baths and plenty of closet space. Unique community features include a business center, sparkling pool, fitness center, spa, and clubroom. With convenient access to the 101 freeway and Ventura Boulevard you can discover all the best that Sherman Oaks can offer.