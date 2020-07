Amenities

The Highland at Sherman Oaks is located at 4355 Sepulveda Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA and is managed by Lion Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Highland at Sherman Oaks offers Studio to 1 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 to 800 sq.ft. Amenities include Air Conditioner, Controlled Access/Gated, Courtyard, Covered Parking, Dishwasher and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 91403 ZIP code.