Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Tilden Oaks

4620 Tilden Avenue · (818) 538-2847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4620 Tilden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tilden Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
gym
internet access
Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks with a walk score of 92, Tilden Oaks is a short walk to In-N-Out Burger, Gelson's and tons of great cafes & restaurants along Ventura Boulevard. This charming garden-style community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and is the perfect place for you and your adorable pet! Enjoy our spacious 100 foot long pet run and mingle with other community pet owners! With other amenities like a pool, on-site management, underground parking and a community courtyard garden, it would be our pleasure to welcome you and show you around! Interior units feature premium amenities including brand new hardwood flooring, crown molding, quartz stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 1
restrictions: 35 lbs Weight Limit, Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned Parking Garage: 2 Spaces Provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tilden Oaks have any available units?
Tilden Oaks has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Tilden Oaks have?
Some of Tilden Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tilden Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Tilden Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tilden Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Tilden Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Tilden Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Tilden Oaks offers parking.
Does Tilden Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tilden Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tilden Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Tilden Oaks has a pool.
Does Tilden Oaks have accessible units?
No, Tilden Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Tilden Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tilden Oaks has units with dishwashers.
