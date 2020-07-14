Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage gym internet access

Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks with a walk score of 92, Tilden Oaks is a short walk to In-N-Out Burger, Gelson's and tons of great cafes & restaurants along Ventura Boulevard. This charming garden-style community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and is the perfect place for you and your adorable pet! Enjoy our spacious 100 foot long pet run and mingle with other community pet owners! With other amenities like a pool, on-site management, underground parking and a community courtyard garden, it would be our pleasure to welcome you and show you around! Interior units feature premium amenities including brand new hardwood flooring, crown molding, quartz stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces!