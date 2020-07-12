/
greater valley glen
340 Apartments for rent in Greater Valley Glen, Los Angeles, CA
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
859 sqft
Be the first to live in our newly renovated apartment homes, with hardwood and tile floors, new kitchen appliances, (stove, dishwasher and refrigerator) and enjoy cooking on the beautiful granite kitchen counter top.
6200 Coldwater Canyon Ave
6200 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 3 BED 2 BATH, WASHER DRYER - Property Id: 311922 GORGEOUS HOME, FULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS LAMINATE FLOORING CENTRAL AC/HEAT STAINLESS APPLIANCES QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS HUGE BACKYARD / PARKING FOR 6 CARS ONE YEAR LEASE 818
Oxnard Garden
14015 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
***LEASING NOW*** Light, private and spacious, this will be your home and your sanctuary.
13429 Vanowen Street
13429 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1233 sqft
Built in 2014, bright and airy front corner unit with no common walls on the side and private balcony. Central A/C, Washer and Dryer inside unit Hardwood floors 2 parking spaces side by side
5805 Whitsett Ave 108
5805 Whitsett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, Georgous Condo in Valley Village for YOU! - Property Id: 310083 Small condo complex includes my completely remodeled unit. Enclosed patio and balcony off bedroom. Assigned parking in secure garage underneath complex.
12931 Oxnard St
12931 Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Beautiful 1BR's in Valley Glen! North Hollywood! - Property Id: 144065 It's Valley Glen! These beauties are ready for move-in and newly remodeled! We only ask you for a $500 deposit! Really??? Yes, it's the truth! • Call Harold Today at 310
6131 Coldwater Canyon Ct
6131 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1200 sqft
Beautiful North Hollywood 2BR awaiting your visit! - Property Id: 133541 • Call Harold Today! 310 850-4600 • North Hollywood • 2 bedroom 2 bath NEWLY REMODELED • Microwave • Stove • Dishwasher • Hardwood floors • Gated entry • Gated parking •
12544 Califa Street
12544 Califa Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1932 sqft
Large, just remodeled, move-in ready 4-bedroom home! Formal entry leads to a cozy living room with fireplace, dining room, and newer kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
12633 Miranda
12633 Miranda Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
590 sqft
A fantastic opportunity to lease this one bedroom A.D.U with it's own private yard. The address to the unit is 12633 Miranda. Newly built and designed with all the modern day touches.
6645 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
6645 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor unit with balcony and private patio, light and airy, hardwood-like floors, garage parking. Master bedroom and living room has access to the private patio too. LOTS of storage. Great location.
5966 Costello Avenue
5966 Costello Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1233 sqft
Tri-Level Townhouse in the beautifully landscaped "Walnut Villas" This Condo has 2 Master suits each has there own bathroom and there is 2 balconies with a total of 3 bathrooms, lots of storage and 1233 sqft.
6319 Longridge Avenue
6319 Longridge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1250 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Reduced and Motivated! Completely remodeled home in wonderful Valley Glen. New hardwood floors and LED recessed lighting throughout. New tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. New kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and under-cabinet LED lights.
5735 Corteen Place
5735 Corteen Place, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2693 sqft
An exceptional custom designed home in the heart of one of the most highly sought after neighborhoods! Everything has been remodeled in this home including the magnificent kitchen, bathrooms, and the backyard that can compete with the finest
6250 Fulton Avenue
6250 Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
890 sqft
Recently updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with 2 side by side covered parking spaces. Kitchen comes with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.
13611 ST Vanowen
13611 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
12281 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13611 ST Vanowen in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
12349 Oxnard Street 11
12349 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
The Palms - Property Id: 250551 Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with Balcony, Parking, laundry on site, Pool, Gated Property. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250551 Property Id 250551 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5677588)
14006 Vanowen St 205
14006 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1800 sqft
Vanowen Manor - Property Id: 236493 Newly remodeled large unit, 1800 sq/ft, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, wood floor, central air/heating, secured building, covered parking, new kitchen with quartz countertop, new recessed lights, newly painted walls,
Results within 1 mile of Greater Valley Glen
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,465
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,925
1363 sqft
North Hollywood Park and the Noho Arts District are both nearby this community. The green community offers a hot tub, gym, pool and concierge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,112
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
1089 sqft
Citiview Terrace Apartments is located a few blocks away from the North Hollywood Arts District, right at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,234
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,009
1911 sqft
Conveniently situated close to Sherman Oaks Galleria, dining and I-405. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool table, playground and BBQ grill.
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
The Flats on Addison offers the latest in urban, contemporary lifestyle.
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,515
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the NoHo-Arts District, shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center, lap pool and BBQ areas. Units feature A/C, designer paint and wood-inspired flooring.
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1109 sqft
Within easy reach of Ventura Freeway, and near Van Nuys Recreation Center. Cozy one- to two-bedroom apartments featuring a balcony or patio. Amenities include a swimming pool, flower garden and on-site laundry. Assigned parking available.
Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
985 sqft
At Regency Apartments, we work hard to ensure our residents are happy to call our community home. We pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community, while providing great service and unique amenities.
