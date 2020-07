Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage yoga accessible elevator garage parking 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance business center car charging cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard doorman e-payments fire pit green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community valet service

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Circa is a new collection of luxury apartments, unlike anything Downtown Los Angeles has seen before. Designer residences and penthouses with unrivaled views, lavish amenities, and a two-acre rooftop park and pool retreat. All in the city's most enviable address, right across the street from LA LIVE.