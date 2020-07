9338 Farralone Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED!!! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR + 2.5 BA POOL HOME FOR LEASE IN CHATSWORTH! ENTERTAINER'S DREAM HOME WITH APPLIANCES, FURNITURE & AMENITIES. THIS HOME OFFERS DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY TO AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A GOURMET KITCHEN UPDATED WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, BACKSPLASH & CENTER ISLAND, DOUBLE OVEN, HUGE PANTRY, COZY FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING, NEW CABINETS, DUAL PANED WINDOWS & DOORS, RECESSED LIGHTING, CUSTOM TILE FLOORING, NEW PAINT, SOLAR SYSTEM, MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, LARGE BEDROOMS, INSIDE CLOSET, SMALLER CLOSET, EXTERIOR HANGING CLOSET. MOVE-IN READY WITH ALL THE FURNISHINGS INCLUDING DOUBLE OVEN, GAS RANGE, ESPRESSO MACHINE, TOASTER OVEN, COFFEE MAKER. CENTRAL AIR & HEAT. LAUNDRY AREA THE GARAGE - TOP LAUNDRY KENMORE & FRONT GAS DRYER KENMORE ALSO INCLUDED. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS. RESORT STYLE LIVING WITH SPARKLING POOL & SPA! TROPICAL & FLORAL LANDSCAPING WITH ROOM TO GROW A GARDEN, OUTDOOR FURNITURE WILL STAY. LOW MAINTENANCE DRIP SYSTEM. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, POOL CARE, SOLAR CARE, PEST CONTROL & BRUSH CLEARANCE AND ALL NECESSARY INSURANCE. THIS IS A MUST SEE!